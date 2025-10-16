The landscape of the Big 10 and college football as a whole radically shifted when Penn State fired head coach James Franklin. Long maligned for his performance against ranked teams, Franklin was shown the door following the Nittany Lions' third straight defeat, the latter two coming at the hands of also-rans UCLA and Northwestern. Both of those teams are part of a three-leg Big Ten parlay we've built at BetMGM that pays out at nearly 6-1. If you're interested in betting on college football and want to get in on Week 8's action, check out this BetMGM parlay.

College football Week 8 Big 10 parlay at BetMGM

Final odds: +573 (wager $100 to win $573) at BetMGM

Northwestern -3

The Wildcats just got Franklin fired, but they don't exactly have another big impressive win. The Boilermakers, however, are 0-3 in conference play. There's some life in the offense, but the team's defense likely has Purdue fans counting down the days until basketball season. Look for Northwestern to follow up its statement win with another W. The Wildcats cover in 60% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

Wisconsin +25.5

Many expected Wisconsin's Luke Fickell would be the next Big Ten coach shown the door, not Franklin. The most recent injustice was a 37-0 home loss to Iowa. Things won't get easier with the No. 1 team in the nation coming to Madison, but the Badgers simply have to show more fight. One imagines Ryan Day will call off the dogs at some point, opening the back door for Wisconsin. The Badgers cover in 67% of the model's simulations.

Maryland +3.5

UCLA has shown some fight since DeShaun Foster's ouster, beating Penn State at home before taking down Michigan State on the road. The Bruins likely aren't about to make a storybook run to a big bowl game, though, and Maryland is a capable side despite its two-game losing streak -- the second game of which was a close battle with ranked Nebraska. The Terrapins should get back on track on Saturday. Mike Locksley's team is covering in a whopping 72% of the model's simulations.