Police say one college student is dead and another is injured following a double shooting Friday morning in South St. Paul, Minnesota, reports CBS News. The victim, Matthew Lee, was a junior football player at St. Olaf College. He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement responded to a residence in the area of Second Avenue South and Third Street South just before 4 a.m. local time and found two men who suffered injuries. Police determined the perpetrator fled the scene on foot and a 19-year-old suspect from St. Paul was detained two hours later three blocks from the shooting without incident.

Lee, a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker, was reportedly recovering from a MCL injury suffered last season. He played in two games last season with four tackles. According to St. Olaf College's official stats from this season, Lee played in the team's Sept. 6 season-opening win against Northwestern-St. Paul.

"He was a leader at South St. Paul High School, great student, dual-sport athlete," St. Olaf College football coach James Kilian said. "I know he had overcome adversity in high school and some tragedy in his own life, but still was able to do everything he needed to do to be successful and to perform at a high level on and off the field."

St. Olaf College held a candlelight vigil over the weekend for Lee.

"His future and what he was able to do on and off the field," Killian said. "It's just so sad that we're not going to see what could have been. He just came to work every day, and I think he endeared himself to the team."

The shooting remains under investigation.