College football player who punched his coach charged with felony assault

A college football player who was captured on video punching his team's strength coach during a game has been charged with felony assault.

Latrelle Lee, a 22-year-old former defensive end for Tennessee State, is facing one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into jail Monday and posted a $7,500 bond hours later, per jail documents obtained by the Tennessean.

Lee was expelled earlier this month after a video surfaced of him punching strength and conditioning coach T.J. Greenstone in the head during a game against Southeast Missouri State.

It's not clear what prompted the punch, but the Tennessean notes that Greenstone was patrolling the sideline to keep players off of the field. An arrest affidavit reports that, "once struck about the face by the defendant, the victim fell to the ground and was dazed and somewhat unconscious from the punches. The victim has subsequently been having medical difficulties as a result from the altercation."