With the number of players moving in the transfer portal every year, college football careers have never been more inconsistent. Players that seemed to be the future of a program one year can rapidly fall off the map when their situation changes.

But just as rapidly as they fall off, elite talents can return to the table and make major impacts. Miami's Carson Beck, for example, shook off a frustrating finish at Georgia to lead the Hurricanes to the national title game. South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown also came back from an injury to help coach Alex Golesh earn the Auburn job.

In 2026, another group of second-chance players will get the opportunity to reestablish themselves. Here are 10 players most poised for bounce-back years in 2026, including a few ready to start over at new destinations.

Nic Anderson, WR, Kentucky

Nic Anderson missed the 2024 season with injuries at Oklahoma before a frustrating junior season at LSU. Injuries have always been his greatest hindrance, but Kentucky could be the perfect place to settle down. First-year coach Will Stein built some of the best offenses in the sport at Oregon and should give Anderson plenty of opportunities to stretch the field for the intriguing Wildcats.

Boo Carter, DB, Colorado

Boo Carter's 2025 started with transfer rumors and ended with getting dismissed from Tennessee. The former blue-chip recruit starred as a freshman with the Vols, but now embarks on a new adventure at Colorado. The Buffaloes brought in an impressive defensive class for defensive coordinator Robert Livingstone, and Carter can become a centerpiece.

Xavier Chaplin, OL, Florida State

Before landing at Auburn, Xavier Chaplin started 25 games at Virginia Tech and emerged as a standout. Like many others, his Auburn career was inconsistent at best, but he has a chance for a fresh start in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have been looking for consistency along the offensive line, and betting on Chaplin's experience is a smart move.

Makhi Hughes, RB, Houston

Makhi Hughes was one of the weirder on-field stories of 2025, going from 2,849 yards and 22 touchdowns in two years at Tulane to 17 total carries at Oregon. In 2026, he reunites with former Green Wave coach Willie Fritz at Houston and has the chance to completely reshape the Cougars' offense. Hughes posted 40 carries for 199 yards in two regular-season Power Four games in 2024 before leaving for the Ducks.

Jehiem Oatis, DL, Ole Miss

Jehiem Oatis was billed as the centerpiece of Colorado's defensive surge in 2025. At 6-foot-5 and 328 pounds, the former Alabama standout was the kind of body that the Buffaloes had not fielded in years. Instead, he again fell out of favor at Colorado before entering the transfer portal. Ole Miss has done a great job of integrating defensive transfers over the years, and Oatis could be the next success story.

DJ Lagway, QB, Baylor

DJ Lagway was billed as one of the top quarterbacks in the sport last season, but floundered, recording 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions as coach Billy Napier was fired. Now, he joins a vastly more quarterback friendly situation under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Last season, the Bears ranked No. 4 nationally in passing offense. Baylor has to find some new playmakers at receiver, but Lagway should instantly step in as one of the most productive passers in the Big 12.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

South Carolina's offense was a total disaster in LaNorris Sellers' second year as starter as the Gamecocks went from nine wins to 4-8. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer wasted no time, bringing in offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and a handful of new skill talents to complement Sellers. The infusion of talent should help take Sellers back to his best.

Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon

Evan Stewart's apparent final season was derailed before it started when he suffered a torn patellar tendon that kept him out the entire 2025 season. With Dante Moore back for his senior season, Stewart should emerge as one of the top receivers in the sport. On an offense that spreads the ball around, Stewart posted 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Expect more targets heading forward.

Jahiem White, RB, North Texas

Jahiem White was billed as the potential centerpiece of Rich Rodriguez's offense at West Virginia, a dynamic, all-purpose sparkplug. Unfortunately, injuries ended his effort before it got started. At North Texas, White reunites with former coach Neal Brown and running backs coach Chad Scott. He could instantly become one of the most electric athletes in the American Conference.

Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Ryan Williams was the most disappointing player of 2025 by a fairly wide margin. After earning numerous preseason All-America honors, Williams finished in a distant second in receptions and receiving yards on his own team. With fellow top receivers Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton gone, Williams will be asked to take a step towards superstardom. The talent is there; is the production?