College football Players of the Week: Baker Mayfield, Jonathan Taylor shine in Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season is in the books, and during the fun, you saw several big-time stars stake their claim to some of college football's biggest awards. This week's CBS Sports Players of the Week not only include a Heisman front-runner but a dark horse and one who might be on the short list for several defensive honors.

National Player of the Week

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: The signal-caller for the Sooners was the real-life version of a video game cheat code in Bedlam against rival Oklahoma State, throwing for 598 yards, five touchdowns and rushing for another in the 62-52 win in Stillwater. His passing performance set a school record for passing yards in a game, likely vaulted him to front-runner status in the race for the Heisman Trophy and put his Sooners back in position to control their own destiny in the race for one of the four College Football Playoff spots.

No, the Cowboy defense wasn't much to write home about. But to come up that big in that situation was truly remarkable from one of the most remarkable players in recent college football history.

SEC Player of the Week

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: In a game that saw linebackers Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton go out with injuries that could linger throughout the season, the Crimson Tide needed somebody to step up in the 24-10 win over LSU. Evans was that guy. The 6-foot-4, 234-pound senior from Auburn had 10 tackles and one sack on the night, and will be counted on during the stretch run that includes games against Top 20 teams Mississippi State and Auburn, potentially Georgia in the SEC Championship Game if the Tide can clinch the West and throughout the College Football Playoff. He stepped in for Hamilton and took on more of a leadership role when Hamilton was hurt late last year, and coach Nick Saban will need him to repeat that feat.

Freshman of the Week

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: Not to get on a soapbox, but why, exactly, is Jonathan Taylor not being mentioned in the Heisman Trophy race? The freshman for the Badgers rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over Indiana -- his sixth 100-yard game of the season.

He has been the biggest piece of the puzzle for an undefeated Badger team that is squarely in the College Football Playoff race, has demanded attention of opposing defensive coordinators and continued to thrive during the final month of his first season toting the rock in Madison.

Week 10 Scholar Athletes

D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina: The sophomore from Stone Mountain, Georgia, boasts a 3.33 GPA in Sports and Entertainment management, was a member of the 2016-17 First-Year SEC Honor Roll and has been an active member of the local community since signing with the Gamecocks out of Stephenson High School.

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: As a junior for the No. 1 Bulldogs, Smith has been a big part of their resurgence to the national spotlight. Away from the lights of Sanford Stadium, Smith has been a star as well. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound native of Montezuma, Georgia, has a 3.07 GPA in Economics and volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club of Athens.