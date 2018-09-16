College football Players of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Alan Bowman shine in Week 3

Just like that, college football is closing in on the end of its first month. Before moving ahead into Week 4, it's time to look back at the standout performances from this past weekend.

CBS Sports' Players of the Week for Week 3 all came up big in key games. One quarterback led his team to the best nonconference win on Saturday, while another threw for more than 600 yards in a good ol' fashioned Texas shootout. The SEC player of the week accounted for four touchdowns in a nonconference road game.

Our players of the week are below ...

National Player of the Week

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The first-year starter showed off his impressive arm talent in the Buckeyes' 40-28 win over TCU in Arlington. Haskins' first deep pass to Austin Mack for 48 yards was a preview of what was to come. Haskins threw for 344 yards -- with a few drops -- and scored three total touchdowns in the statement win of Week 3.

SEC Player of the Week

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Lock was technically outclassed by Purdue's David Blough (572 yards passing, four total touchdowns), but Lock's Tigers got the 40-37 win. And the talented quarterback was no slouch, either, with 375 yards passing, three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground. Missouri hasn't beat a quality opponent in a while, but that could change in a big way in Week 4 with Georgia coming to town.

Freshman of the Week

Alan Bowman, QB, Texas Tech: Not to take the easy route with three quarterback selections, but it's impossible to ignore what Bowman did in a 63-49 win over Houston in Lubbock. Bowman threw for an astonishing 605 yards with five touchdowns to boot. That was good enough to break the Big 12 single-game freshman record.

Scholar Athletes of the Week

Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU: The 6-foor-4, 235-pound junior from Buford, Georgia, graduated in May in three years with a bachelor's in marketing and a 3.5 GPA. He is currently pursuing a Master's in Business at LSU, and is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Ferguson has Type 2 diabetes, and is an advocate for the American Diabetes Association.

Jalen Harris, TE, Auburn: A 6-foot-4, 254-pound senior from Montgomery, Alabama, Harris graduated in August with a 3.21 GPA in Interdisciplinary Studies, with an emphasis on communications, marketing and sports administration. He is currently pursuing a Master's in Higher Education Administration.