College Football Players of the Week: Dwayne Haskins, Kendrick Rogers, Kennedy Brooks shine in Week 13

Rivalry week is in the books, and with it came some big performances from college football's brightest stars. Whether it was a quarterback in The Game, a running back in one of the wildest shootouts we've ever seen or highlight reel catches in the game of the year, the performances we saw during Week 13 were staggering.

Let's hand out some superlatives with players of the week.

National Player of the Week

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The redshirt sophomore was the difference-maker in the No. 10 Buckeyes 62-39 win over No. 4 Michigan that claimed the Big Ten East title and retained hopes for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Haskins was 20-of-31 passing for 396 yards, threw six touchdown passes and added 34 yards on the ground. In that game, he set the Big Ten single-season record for passing yards with 4,003 and broke Drew Brees' single-season record for touchdown passes with 41.

SEC Player of the Week

Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M: The 6-foot-4, 210-pound monster was simply a monster in the No. 22 Aggies' 74-72, seven-overtime win over No. 7 LSU Saturday night in College Station. He caught three passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns -- both of which were in overtime. He also caught three passes on two-point conversions during overtime, including the walk-off game winner in the bottom of the seventh frame to give Texas A&M in one of the wildest games of the season in college football.

Freshman of the Week

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma: Kyler Murray might be the star of the Sooners, but Brooks has been nearly as valuable to a team that enters championship week with CFP hopes. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder rushed 21 times for 182 yards and one touchdown in the 59-56 win over West Virginia on Friday night that clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. With Rodney Anderson out for the season and Trey Sermon limited, his emergence as an every-down back has been nearly as important as Murray's weekly heroics.

Week 13 Scholar Athletes

Chandler Cox, FB, Auburn: The bruising fullback/H-back graduated in May with a 3.50 GPA in media studies, and is working on his second degree in interdepartmental studies. He was a member of the SEC Academic honor Roll in 2015 and 2017.

Keaton Anderson, LB, Alabama: The native of Florence, Alabama, boasts a 3.82 GPA, graduated in May with a degree in marketing and is working on his Masters degree in marketing.

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Arkansas: A native of Svendborg, Denmark, Froholdt has a 3.69 GPA in exercise science. He made the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll from 2015-17.

Corey Fatony, P, Missouri: The senior punter for the Tigers has a 3.5 GPA in nutrition and fitness, was a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2016 and 107, and 2017 AFCA Good Works Team.