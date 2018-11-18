College Football Players of the Week: Gardner Minshew throws Washington State-record seven touchdowns

Nine of the top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings won Saturday, including the top eight, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of drama around the country, as well as some outstanding performances across the country.

One of those top 10 teams that won saw such a performance from their quarterback, and that's why he's our CBSSports.com Player of the Week.

National Player of the Week

Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State: There may have been some concern about Washington State keeping its playoff hopes alive heading into a tricky spot against Arizona on Saturday night, but those concerns didn't last long. The Cougars blasted the Wildcats 69-28 with Minshew leading the way.

The Mustachioed Maestro finished the evening with 473 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Minshew is the first player to throw seven touchdowns in a game since Buffalo's Drew Anderson did so against Western Michigan last season, and he's the first QB in school history to do so.

PATRICKERICKSON: RT Pac12Network: Highlight reel or Heisman reel? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Either way, Gardner Minshew II broke the WSUCougFB single-game school record with 7 TDs. pic.twitter.com/bMaAfhXari — 590 KQNT (@590KQNT) November 18, 2018

SEC Player of the Week

Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State: Most of the SEC spent their Saturday playing cupcakes, but Nick Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs played an SEC team they made look like one. Fitzgerald finished with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Bulldogs cruised past Arkansas 52-6.

Nick Fitzgerald earned himself the Hardest Working SEC Player of the Week after accounting for FIVE total TD’s in Mississippi State’s win over Arkansas. (@shellrotella) pic.twitter.com/JRwdcjdnJg — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 18, 2018

Freshman of the Week

Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland: The Terrapins came a couple of points shy of upsetting No. 10 Ohio State, losing 52-51, but it wasn't Anthony McFarland's fault. In fact, without the freshman running back, Maryland never has a chance in the game. McFarland finished with 298 yards rushing and had two long touchdown runs of 81 and 75 yards.

Thinking aloud:



It's going to be a lot of fun watching Anthony McFarland in a @TerpsFootball uniform for years to come. pic.twitter.com/Q9hE1ekFZk — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) November 18, 2018

Week 12 SEC Scholar-Athletes

Brandon Lee, LB, Missouri: The Tigers linebacker is an Indianapolis native who graduated from Missouri this past May. He remains in school where he's not only playing football, but working on his MBA.

Brent Cimaglia, K, Tennessee: The Volunteers kicker is a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and currently holds a 3.67 GPA.