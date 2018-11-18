College Football Players of the Week: Gardner Minshew throws Washington State-record seven touchdowns
Gardner Minshew was one of a few players with big-time performances Saturday
Nine of the top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings won Saturday, including the top eight, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of drama around the country, as well as some outstanding performances across the country.
One of those top 10 teams that won saw such a performance from their quarterback, and that's why he's our CBSSports.com Player of the Week.
National Player of the Week
Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State: There may have been some concern about Washington State keeping its playoff hopes alive heading into a tricky spot against Arizona on Saturday night, but those concerns didn't last long. The Cougars blasted the Wildcats 69-28 with Minshew leading the way.
The Mustachioed Maestro finished the evening with 473 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Minshew is the first player to throw seven touchdowns in a game since Buffalo's Drew Anderson did so against Western Michigan last season, and he's the first QB in school history to do so.
SEC Player of the Week
Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State: Most of the SEC spent their Saturday playing cupcakes, but Nick Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs played an SEC team they made look like one. Fitzgerald finished with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Bulldogs cruised past Arkansas 52-6.
Freshman of the Week
Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland: The Terrapins came a couple of points shy of upsetting No. 10 Ohio State, losing 52-51, but it wasn't Anthony McFarland's fault. In fact, without the freshman running back, Maryland never has a chance in the game. McFarland finished with 298 yards rushing and had two long touchdown runs of 81 and 75 yards.
Week 12 SEC Scholar-Athletes
Brandon Lee, LB, Missouri: The Tigers linebacker is an Indianapolis native who graduated from Missouri this past May. He remains in school where he's not only playing football, but working on his MBA.
Brent Cimaglia, K, Tennessee: The Volunteers kicker is a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and currently holds a 3.67 GPA.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coaches Poll top 25: Wazzu creeping up
The Knights have now won 23 games in a row and have their highest ranking of the season
-
AP Top 25: UCF jumps into top 10
Voters are believing in the Knights after a convincing win over Cincinnati
-
Colorado fires coach Mike MacIntyre
MacIntyre was 30-44 in six years with only one winning season
-
Kansas hires Les Miles as new coach
Miles was fired from LSU in 2016 but recently reached a buyout agreement with the Tigers
-
Bowl projections: Penn State joins NY6
The Nittany Lions move back into the New Year's Six as the Mountaineers exit
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: Texas nears top 10
The Longhorns won in one of the few games between AP Top 25 teams on Saturday in Week 12