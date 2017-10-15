College Football Players of the Week: J.T. Barrett accounts for seven touchdowns
The Ohio State QB led his team to an easy win in Lincoln
While there have been weeks with bigger games, it's hard to argue that any week of this college football season had a bigger impact on conference title races or the College Football Playoff than Week 7 just did. Everywhere you looked, a top 10 team was going down.
So who were the best performers of the craziest week of the season? We'll start with a top 10 team that avoided a loss.
National Player of the Week
J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State: Following Ohio State's early-season loss to Oklahoma, a lot of people put the Buckeyes on the backburner and ever since, they've been crushing everyone in their way. That trend continued on Saturday night with a 56-14 win on the road at Nebraska, and Barrett had what could have been the best game he's had in a long time. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards and two more scores. Any time you score seven touchdowns in one game, that's pretty good. But maybe that's just our opinion.
SEC Player of the Week
D.J. Chark, WR, LSU: Chark led LSU with five receptions for 150 yards on Saturday, and while those numbers are impressive on their own, they aren't the reason we're naming him the CBS Sports SEC Player of the Week. No, it was Chark's 75-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter that seemed to turn the entire game around. LSU had scored a minute earlier to cut Auburn's lead to 23-14, and after a quick defensive stop, Chark electrified Tiger Stadium. The return completely changed the feel of the game, and LSU picked up a huge win.
Freshman of the Week
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: The Missouri defense has proven to be quite friendly to opponents this season, and it was no different for Fromm on Saturday. The Bulldogs QB threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score as Georgia routed the Tigers 53-28.
SEC Scholar Athletes
Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn: Brown is a sophomore defensive lineman from Sugar Hill, Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound tackle has proven to be a load for offensive linemen to deal with, and he's been just as impressive in the classroom. Brown is a Business major with a 3.42 GPA. He's also a member of the SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Council.
Danny Etling, QB, LSU: The Tigers quarterback graduated in May 2017 with a degree in Mass Communications, finishing his undergraduate studies with a 3.8 GPA. Etling is a semi-finalist for the 2017 National Scholar-Athlete Campbell Trophy handed out by the National Football Foundation. He also holds the title of Vice-Chair for the SEC Football Leadership Council.
-
Houston Nutt, Ole Miss settle lawsuit
The former Rebels coach was suing the school for harming his reputation
-
College football TV picks for Week 9
Florida and Georgia's rivalry game is the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
The Monday After: Hard to go undefeated
Everything you need to know from the week in college football to stave off your case of the...
-
CBS 130 rankings: Alabama retakes No. 1
Our full set of 130-team FBS college football rankings start with Alabama back at No. 1
-
CFB Power Rankings: Hurricanes way up
The Hurricanes have showed out in a major way over the first half of the 2017 season
-
Week 8 lines: Penn State big favorites
An early look at the gambling odds for Week 8 of the college football season
Add a Comment