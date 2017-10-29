College football Players of the Week: J.T. Barrett, Sony Michel lead way to big wins

Week 9 is in the books, and with it were some epic team performances as well as individuals. This week, the CBSSports.com Players of the Week are athletes who played a huge role in important victories for their respective teams.

National Player of the Week

J.T. Barret, QB, Ohio State: Barrett was magnificent in Ohio State's comeback win against Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes quarterback completed 33 of his 39 pass attempts for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 95 yards to lead the Buckeyes.

His most impressive work was done in the fourth quarter. Ohio State entered the final frame trailing 35-20, but Barrett led three scoring drives, throwing three touchdowns to help Ohio State pull off the 39-38 victory.

SEC Player of the Week

Sony Michel, RB, Georgia: It was never a close game, but Georgia's 42-7 win over Florida was a mighty impressive one. Michel helped put the game to bed early with a 74-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead and put an end to any questions about who would win the game.

Michel would tack on a 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and finished the game with 137 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries. That's some efficient excellence right there.

Freshman of the Week

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: The Sooners have shaken off their loss to Iowa State to get back in the College Football Playoff conversation after a 49-27 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night. Lamb played a key role in the win, catching nine passes for 147 yards and two scores.

Week 9 Scholar Athletes

Jeb Blazevich, TE, Georgia: The Georgia tight end is a Risk Management and Insurance major with a 3.43 GPA. He's also a member of the 2016 AFCA National Good Works Team because of his contributions to community service. Blazevich has worked with Home runs for Hometown Heroes, the Special Olympics, Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer and UGA Learn, Play, Excel programs.

Jordan Sherit, DL, Florida: Sherit is in graduate school and has a 3.22 GPA while majoring in International Business. He joins Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio as the first active members of the Gators football program to be accepted into the Master's Program for International Business.