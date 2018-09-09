College football Players of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Tua Tagovailoa have big games in Week 2

We've got two full weeks of college football in the books, and while this weekend didn't have as many marquee matchups between top teams, it had its share of close games and exciting results. Arizona State knocked off Michigan State, and Clemson was lucky to get out of College Station with a win.

Our National Player of the Week, however, played for a team that didn't have much trouble picking up its second win of the season, thanks largely to his performance.

National Player of the Week

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: The Badgers got off to a slow start against New Mexico on Saturday, trailing 7-3 after the first quarter, but once Taylor scored his first touchdown of the day to give Wisconsin a 10-7 lead, it was smooth sailing. Taylor rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns as Wisconsin won handily, 45-14.

SEC Player of the Week

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: While Alabama's quarterback situation is still fluid -- Jalen Hurts saw plenty of snaps against Arkansas State, too -- it seems pretty settled for the most part. Tagovailoa had another terrific performance on Saturday, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns as the Tide crushed the Red Wolves 57-7.

Freshman of the Week

Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State: So Herm Edwards gets a win over a ranked team in only his second game, and freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson gets our Freshman of the Week Award honor in his second game as well. Robertson was all over the field for the Sun Devils on Saturday night, finishing with 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a pass defended and a forced fumble in Arizona State's 16-13 win.

Week 2 Scholar Athletes

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia: The bespectacled Georgia kicker was a hero for the team during its SEC title run and College Football Playoff berth last season, and he's been killing it in the classroom as well. Blankenship is a Journalism major with a 3.67 GPA. The redshirt junior also volunteers with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, the American Red Cross, and is a spokesperson for the "Be The Voice" that stops bullying campaign.

Jacob August, TE, South Carolina: August graduated from South Carolina in May 2018 with a degree in Business Marketing and a GPA of 3.064. He was also a member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in both 2016 and 2017.