College Football Players of the Week: Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow shine in Week 5
Murray was a video game cheat code against Baylor
Week 5 of the college football season was filled with late game drama, emphatic wins that could impact the College Football Playoff and stellar performances from some of the game's biggest stars. Let's take a look at who shined brightest in our Week 5 Players of the Week.
National Player of the Week
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: The junior dual-threat weapon for the Sooners didn't start the game due to a violation of team rules, but he turned it sideways when he came in. Murray went 17-of-21 for 432 yards and six touchdowns -- a whopping 20.6 yards per attempt in the 66-33 win over Baylor. He added 45 yards and a score in a performance that looked more like a pro Madden gamer playing on "rookie" mode than a real college football quarterback against an Power Five college football program.
SEC Player of the Week
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: The former Ohio State quarterback has developed into a weapon for No. 5 LSU this year through the air, but added his legs to his resume in the 45-16 win over LSU. Burrow rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, threw for 292 yards and three more scores to keep Ed Orgeron's crew unblemished heading into October.
Freshman of the Week
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: There are weapons galore in Tuscaloosa, and Waddle has emerged as one of the most dangerous weapons on the roster. In the 56-14 win over Louisiana-Lafayette, the 5-foot-10, 177-pound native of Houston caught three passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 63 yards for a score -- his first three touchdowns of his career.
Week 5 Scholar Athletes
D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: The sophomore isn't just a star on the field, he stars off it too. The journalism major has a 3.37 GPA, is a volunteer at Camp Sunshine and the UGA Life League. He also has volunteered at Egeleston Hospital and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, as well as Extra Special People.
Ryan Johnson, OL, Tennessee: The Brentwood, Tennessee-native is set to graduate in December with a degree in civil engineering in just two-and-a-half years. His workload this semester includes Structural Engineering II, Structural Behavior Measurement, Senior Design II and Water Resources Engineering Lab. Johnson was a member of the 2017 SEC Academic Honor Roll.
