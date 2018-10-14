College Football Players of the Week: Nate Stanley, Jarrett Guarantano star in Week 7

Four top 10 teams fell in Week 7 of the college football season, which drastically changed the landscape of the 2018 season. Several high-profile players had big games and unsung heroes came out of nowhere to impact conference races and the chase for the College Football Playoff.

Let's hand out awards to the best of the best in Week 7.

National Player of the Week

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa: The Hawkeyes have been flying under the radar in 2018, but Stanley has rapidly become a downfield weapon that has kept his team in the race for the Big Ten East title. The junior went 21-of-33 passing for 320 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in a 42-16 win at Indiana. His work moved Iowa to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play, with the only blemish coming to division foe Wisconsin. If he keeps this up and the Badgers falter, the Hawkeyes could sneak into the Big Ten Championship Game.

SEC Player of the Week

Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Tennessee: The redshirt sophomore had his breakout performance Saturday afternoon on The Plains, when he connected on 21-of-32 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 win over Auburn. Guarantano consistently hit his deep and talented receiving corps downfield, and showed off the arm strength and accuracy that made him a high-profile recruit. With Guarantano now a weapon, Tennessee looks to be headed in the right direction under first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Freshman of the Week

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State: For the second straight week, Purdy went off through the air and knocked off a big-time Big 12 foe. This time was a much bigger deal than last weekend's win over Oklahoma State, though. Purdy went 18-of-25 passing for 243 yards, three touchdown passes and 39 rushing yards in the 30-14 win over No. 6 and previously undefeated West Virginia. His emergence has kept the Cyclones (3-3, 2-2 Big 12) alive in the race for the conference championship game.

Week 7 Scholar Athletes

Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia: The star offensive lineman for the Bulldogs doesn't just star on the field, he's a force off it. Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound sophomore from Lithonia, Georgia, boasts a 3.62 GPA in finance, and volunteers at the local Boys & Girls Club.

Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU: Lawrence isn't just a monster for the Tigers front four, he does the same in the classroom. The 6-foot-3, 317-pound junior has a 3.2 GPA in sports administration, and was a member of the 2017 SEC academic honor roll.