College Football Players of the Week: Qadree Ollison leads Pitt past Virginia Tech

Week 11 didn't see many shocking upsets, and there weren't any College Football Playoff contenders suffering unexpected losses, but that doesn't mean there weren't big-time individual performances across the country.

Pittsburgh's Qadree Ollison may have had the biggest of all in his team's 52-22 win over Virginia Tech, and it earned him the CBS Sports National Player of The Week for Week 11.

National Player of the Week

Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh: The Panthers kept their grip on first place in the ACC Coastal thanks in large part to Ollison's play. The running back finished the day with 235 yards rushing on only 16 carries, with three touchdowns, including this devastating stiff-arm on a 97-yard score.

SEC Player of the Week

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: Auburn learned why his name isn't D'Andre Sluggish. The Bulldogs running back rushed for 186 yards and a score, and also caught four passes for 43 yards. It was this 77-yard TD run that put the game away for the Dawgs.

Freshman of the Week

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: It wasn't the same kind of dominating performance we've started seeing from Lawrence and Clemson in recent weeks, but the freshman QB went to a hostile environment in a spotlight game on Saturday night and played well enough to lead his team to victory. Lawrence completed 29-of-40 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown as Clemson beat Boston College 27-7.

Week 11 SEC Scholar-Athletes

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama: A right guard, Leatherwood was a 2017-18 SEC Academic Honor Roll member, and the Finance major has a 3.41 GPA.

Stewart Reese, OL, Mississippi State: The Mississippi State right tackle is a Kinesiology major with a 3.32 ERA. When his football career ends, Reese hopes to be a doctor.

Mohamed Sanogo, LB, Ole Miss: Sanogo is a General Business major with a 3.60 GPA. He's also a member of the 2017-18 SEC First-Year Honor Roll.

Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M: McCoy is a center for the Aggies who majors in Telecommunication Media Studies. He maintains a 3.34 GPA all while starting 36 straight games for the Aggies in his career.