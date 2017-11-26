College Football Players of the Week: Quinton Flowers, Kerryon Johnson shine

Rivalry weekend is in the books, championship weekend is around the corner and several stars showed during big games just how great they really are. The CBS Sports Players of the Week include two running backs and a quarterback who did all he could to keep his team in a rivalry game.

National Player of the Week

Quinton Flowers, QB, South Florida: No, Flowers didn't get a win in the War on I-4 on Black Friday. But don't blame him, because the 6-foot, 210-pound senior shattered school records with 605 yards of total offense and 503 passing yards in the gut-wrenching 49-42 loss to UCF. He threw for four touchdowns, averaged 11.2 yards per attempt and rushed for 102 yards and another score in the loss to the Knights. While he didn't earn the win, he showed the world what people who watched him play during the early stages of career already knew -- he's a star.

SEC Player of the Week

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn: Have you ever seen a player put his team on his back and will it to a win in the biggest game of the year? If you watch the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama on Saturday afternoon, you saw Johnson do just that. The 6-foot, 200-pound junior rushed 30 times for 104 yards and a touchdown against the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide, making him just the 13th player to top the century mark on the ground against a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team since 2007. For good measure, he added a three-year touchdown on a jump pass to Nate Craig-Myers in the first quarter. He did some of that work after injuring his shoulder in the third quarter prior to his touchdown run, before leaving the game after re-aggravating that injury in the fourth quarter.

Freshman of the Week

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College: Eagles' coach Steve Addazio speaks often of "guys being dudes," and Dillon was the most impressive dude on the field during their 42-14 win over Syracuse. Dillon toted the rock 23 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns against the Orange, bringing his total to 1,432 and 13 scores on the year for a team that quietly reached the seven-win mark in 2017.

Week 13 Scholar Athletes

Hale Hentges, TE, Alabama: The marketing major boasts a GPA of 3.745, was named CoSIDA Academic All-District this year and isa a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member. On the field, Hentges has six catches for 73 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Tyler Stovall, place holder, Auburn: A four-year starting holder for the Tigers who has started 50 games, Stovall is a graduate student in business, has a 4.0 graduate GPA, earned a 3.94 undergraduate GPA in business marketing and was Mortell Award semifinalist. He has been the holder for SEC record 192 consecutive converted extra points. He'll celebrate his 28th birthday in December, and is the oldest player in the SEC. Stovall was a 2nd round MLB draft pick by the Atlanta Braves in the 2008 draft as a pitcher.