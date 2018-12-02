College Football Players of the Week: Three QBs lead their teams to conference titles

The 2018 regular season went out with a bang on Championship Weekend, as players around the country led their teams to conference titles, and in some cases, College Football Playoff berths.

We'll start in Big Ten country.

National Player of the Week

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Ohio State quarterback had a huge day for the Buckeyes in their 45-24 win over Northwestern. Haskins threw for 499 yards, and five touchdowns in the game, including two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to put the game away. The win gave Ohio State its second consecutive Big Ten title, and it's third Big Ten title in five seasons.

And while Haskins' performance may not have been enough to get Ohio State into the College Football Playoff, it may have been enough to get him to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Haskins finishes the regular season with 4,580 yards passing, as well as 47 passing touchdowns. The 47 touchdown passes are seven more than any other QB in the country has thrown this year.

SEC Player of the Week

Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama: In last year's title game, Jalen Hurts was benched at halftime against Georgia. He just hadn't been playing well enough, and Nick Saban felt Tua Tagovailoa could provide a spark. On Saturday night in Atlanta, against the same Georgia team, Tagovailoa went out with an ankle injury, and Alabama turned to Hurts while trailing in the second half.

Hurts led two touchdown drives -- one to tie the game, another to take the lead -- to give Alabama another SEC title and keep it at No. 1 in the rankings. Hurts finished with 82 yards passing and 28 yards rushing with two total touchdowns in limited time. It was one of the most remarkable stories of the 2018 college football season.

Freshman of the Week

Darriel Mack, QB, UCF: You want to talk about overcoming adversity? Mack not only had to replace UCF star QB McKenzie Milton in the AAC Championship after Milton was lost for the season last week, but he began the game with two fumbles on his team's first three possessions. Memphis jumped out to a big lead, and it looked as if Mack would be the goat, but instead, he became the GOAT.

Mack recovered from the awful start and finished with 348 yards passing, 49 yards rushing and six total touchdowns as he led the Knights back from a 38-21 halftime deficit to win 56-41.

Week 14 SEC Scholar-Athletes

Ross Pierschbacher, OL, Alabama: The Alabama lineman will graduate with a Masters in Marketing this month. He has posted a GPA of 3.67 during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Issac Nauta, TE, Georgia: The Bulldogs tight end is a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and the Sports management major holds a 3.18 GPA.