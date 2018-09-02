College football Players of the Week: Will Grier, Nick Coe dominate Week 1 opponents

Week 1 is nearly in the books, and with a full Saturday of games officially in the rear-view mirror, it's time to look at the Players of the Week.

The National Player of the Week helped his team to a 40-14 win over Tennessee in Charlotte, easily throwing for more than 400 yards in the process. The SEC Player of the Week had arguably the biggest single play in the biggest game of the weekend. The Freshman of the Week selection scored in every which way during one of the few Week 1 upsets.

National Player of the Week

Will Grier, QB, West Virginia: Yes, Tennessee is in a rebuild. But when you're dropping dimes into the deposit box like Grier was, it doesn't matter who's playing defense. In fact, the Vols had excellent coverage on Grier's best throw of the day -- a 35 yarder right into Gary Jennings' bread basket. Grier's 429 yards passing and 5 touchdowns were impressive on their own, but he was slinging the ball with a ton of confidence, too. Some of those throws were NFL-worthy.

SEC Player of the Week

Nick Coe, DL, Auburn: He was the biggest impact player in the most important game for the SEC. The raw stats are what they are from Auburn's 21-16 win over Washington in Atlanta (which, mind you, are impressive): one sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the red zone that changed the game. Plus, he made life a nightmare for Huskies quarterback Jake Browning all day long. He was the best player on the field.

Freshman of the Week

Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland: Inspired by the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair this offseason, Maryland upset Texas (again) 34-29 behind a banner day from Jones. The freshman wideout had 3 touchdowns: one receiving, one passing and one rushing. The last freshman to have 3 touchdowns of that variety in the same game was Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2012 against Arizona State.

Week 1 Scholar Athletes

Ezekiel Rose, DL, West Virginia: Rose has a cumulative GPA of 3.01 and will graduate this fall with his degree in Multidisciplinary Studies. Rose loves to read to pre-school/elementary aged children and volunteers anytime the Mountaineers program offers the opportunity. Rose loves to be energetic with the kids and is a classroom favorite.

Kyle Phillips, DL, Tennessee: Phillips has already graduated with a 3.48 GPA in August, majoring in Recreation & Sport Management with a Business Administration minor. He has been inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) National Leadership Honor Society and is a member of the VOLeaders Academy Class of 2017, which traveled to Vietnam on a service and cultural exchange trip. He has also been a Vol Scholar and SEC Honor Roll member every year.