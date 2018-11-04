College Football Players of the Week: Will Grier, Quinnen Williams star in big Week 10 wins

Week 10 of the college football season is in the books, and some of the superstars of the sport showed what they were capable of in big wins for top contenders. No. 1 Alabama throttled No. 3 LSU, and No. 13 West Virginia shocked No. 17 Texas in two of the biggest games of the weekend.

So who were the top players in the country? Here are our players of the week.

National Player of the Week

Will Grier, QB, West Virginia: The senior didn't just keep his team in the national championship hunt, but he also had two potential Heisman moments in consecutive plays to stun the Longhorns in Austin. Grier went 28-of-42 passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns -- including a 33-yard dime without his feet set to Gary Jennings with 16 seconds left. He followed that up with a 2-yard quarterback draw on a two-point conversion to give the Mountaineers a 42-41 win and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

SEC Player of the Week

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: In the biggest game of the college football season, Williams was a star among stars. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound redshirt sophomore had 10 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks in the 29-0 win over LSU in Death Valley. His ability to routinely disrupt plays in the backfield was a big reason why LSU managed just 12 rushing yards and never had a chance in a game that gave the Crimson Tide the SEC West title.

Freshman of the Week

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State: This isn't the first time Purdy has taken home this honor, and it might not be the last. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder went 16-of-23 passing for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the 27-3 win over Kansas, and added 27 yards on the ground. Purdy's emergence as a weapon for Matt Campbell's Cyclones is a big reason why they have a shot to earn a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Week 10 Scholar Athletes

Jedrick Wills Jr., OL, Alabama: The 6-foot-5, 309-pound sophomore finance major has a 3.52 grade point average, and was a member of the 2017-18 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Zach Von Rosenberg, P, LSU: The sophomore from Lake Charles, Louisiana, boasts a 3.25 GPA in business administration and philosophy. At 27, Von Rosenberg is the oldest player on LSU's roster, and was a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2009 Major League Baseball draft. He retired from baseball in 2014 and walked on as a punter and tight end in 2016.

Jackson Harris, TE, Georgia: A 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior, Harris has a 3.73 GPA in mechanical engineering. He is a UGA Special Olympics volunteer, and a recipient of the Louis S. Sohn, Jr. Football Scholarship and the Ramsey Scholarship for Academic & Athletic Excellence.

David Bouvier, WR, Kentucky: The 5-foot-9, 168-pound senior for the Wildcats graduated in May with a degree in marketing and management, and is currently studying kinesiology as a graduate student. He has a 3.57 GPA, and volunteered at Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake.