College Football Playoff 2018: Georgia players let out their frustrations after Notre Dame's blowout loss
The Bulldogs weren't playing Saturday night, but they were tweeting
Does this season's College Football Playoff really feature the best four teams in the country? Two lopsided scores and some tweets from Georgia players would tell you the answer is no.
During Clemson's 30-3 rout of Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl, a handful of Georgia players questioned the CFP selection committee's decision to put the Fighting Irish in the playoff. Seth Emerson of The Athletic rounded up some of the tweets coming from the Bulldogs, who are prepping for Tuesday's Sugar Bowl against Texas after getting left out of the playoff.
Georgia's argument only got stronger during the Orange Bowl as Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma.
Georgia, of course, was ranked fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings after blowing a late lead against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs were the only team to keep things close against Nick Saban's team this season, but they also had a 20-point loss to LSU on their resume. Notre Dame went into Saturday undefeated, while Oklahoma was 12-1 and avenged its lone loss by beating Texas in the Big 12 title game.
Still, Georgia players are understandably salty knowing that they probably would've fared much better than the Fighting Irish or the Sooners on Saturday. They'll have the chance to back up their tweets Tuesday night.
