This has been quite the offseason for Notre Dame and coach Marcus Freeman. The College Football Playoff's decision to alter the seeding and first-round bye process for the 2025 season continues a string of wins for the Fighting Irish that includes an elite signing haul and the news of a 12-year partnership with Clemson for a future series that strengthens their stance as an independent program.

Under the previous format, Notre Dame was not eligible for an opening-round bye as a top-four seed because those were designated for Power Four or Group of Five champions only. Now, the selection committee will have a true, 12-team power rating of the nation's best at least for the upcoming campaign.

Last season, the Fighting Irish "changed the narrative" under Freeman with three playoff victories before falling to Ohio State in the national championship game. As the No. 6 seed following an 11-1 finish in the regular season, Notre Dame handled Indiana in the opening round, beat SEC champion Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and then outlasted Penn State in the Orange Bowl semifinal to reach Atlanta.

"We've been on a three-game playoff streak, and before this year, it was unfathomable for us to even win a playoff game," defensive lineman Howard Cross III said after losing to the Buckeyes in January. "We beat three straight great teams. We couldn't finish, but we've changed the narrative of who we are as a program."

What's ahead for Notre Dame in 2025

Notre Dame is +1300 to win the national championship this fall, seventh on the list of preseason title contenders behind three teams from the SEC and three from the Big Ten, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Fighting Irish replace quarterback Riley Leonard and a couple stalwarts defensively but will have one of the nation's most talented rosters with the return of Heisman Trophy candidate Jeremiyah Love in the backfield, running mate Jadarian Price, star cornerback Leonard Moore and veteran right tackle Aamil Wagner.

Notre Dame does not lack star power in its quest to capture the program's first national championship since 1988 under Freeman, who's entering his fourth full season with a record of 33-10 overall. That includes a 14-6 mark against nationally ranked competition.

Among the changes for the Fighting Irish this season, they're going with Chris Ash as the replacement for Al Golden at defensive coordinator and haven't yet chosen Leonard's successor under center.

Freeman was non-committal after Notre Dame's final spring scrimmage in April on his quarterback decision.

CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey are competing for first-team honors following Steve Angeli's post-spring transfer to Syracuse. Angeli backed up Leonard last season as Notre Dame's primary No. 2.

"It's really hard with truly having a three-quarterback battle, but we got to sit down and have conversations about what's best for our program, what's best for our quarterbacks and we'll make those decisions in the future," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated.