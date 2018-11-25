College Football Playoff, bowl predictions: The six remaining contenders and their paths
What scenarios do Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma need to get into the playoff field? Let's take a look
With just one week to go, the list of possible College Football Playoff contenders is pretty well pared down. Things are a little more clear cut than last season when there were paths for nine teams to potentially make the field with conference championship week remaining.
You will note that UCF is not listed among the six teams below. I cannot come up with a scenario that gets the Knights any higher than No. 5 in the final CFP Rankings, and even that is probably generous. Last year, UCF was ranked behind every major conference team with fewer than three losses. That may not be true this year, but it will not be ahead of every two-loss team, and that is what would have to happen for the Knights to get into the four-team field.
Here is a ranking of the remaining CFP contenders based on how likely they are to earn a spot in the playoff -- along with what each team needs to do in order to get into the field.
|1
|Clinched. Even with a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Alabama would still be no worse than No. 4 in the final CFP Rankings.
|2
|Clinched. The Irish finished an undefeated regular season with a win at USC on Saturday night. Clemson will be ranked higher if it wins its final game, but based on likelihood, Notre Dame is already in the field.
|3
|All but clinched. A loss to 7-5 Pittsburgh would put an otherwise great season in some jeopardy, but the Tigers would still be a one-loss Power Five team.
|4
|The Buckeyes should start by beating Northwestern by as many points as they possibly can. A loss by Georgia is required, and a loss by Oklahoma might be, too.
|5
|The Sooners are pretty much in the same spot as Ohio State. Oklahoma should run up the score on Texas if it can. The Sooners also need the Dawgs to lose, and it would not hurt if the Buckeyes did, too.
|6
|Beat Alabama and the Bulldogs are back in the playoffs. That's not asking much. If they lose and Ohio State and Oklahoma fall, too, Georgia would become the first two-loss team to get a playoff berth. But a win by either the Buckeyes or Sooners coupled with a Dawgs loss would spell doom for UGA.
In addition to this list of playoff contenders, I have released my penultimate bowl projections for the 2018-19 season. Reminder: These projections are not how things stand now but rather how I expect them to look following the conference championship games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFB Winners and Losers, Week 13
Helping to sort through all the craziness the final week of the regular season brought in college...
-
Bowl eligibility tracker for 2018-19
An updated list of teams that have become bowl eligible for the 2018-19 postseason
-
LSU, TAMU staff fight after game
LSU and Texas A&M played through seven overtimes and the madness didn't stop there
-
Conference championship games schedule
A complete look at the conference championship slate set for Week 14 of the 2018 season
-
Ohio State v. Oklahoma CFP debate begins
Jerry Palm has the Buckeyes projected over the Sooners with one more week to go
-
TAMU beats LSU: Highest-scoring FBS game
The Tigers and Aggies played in the wildest game of the 2018 college football season