Now that spring practice is over, we've refreshed our College Football Playoff and bowl projections ahead of the 2026 season. With a clearer picture of team rosters, incoming freshmen and how transfers fit within respective depth charts, we have a better sense (at least for now) of how things could look when postseason matchups are decided in early December.

This outlook reflects a sport in transition, where expanded playoff access and increased roster movement continue to fuel parity at the top. In fact, recent postseason trends have already shown a surge in first-time playoff participants, suggesting that unpredictability may again define the national title race in 2026.

Bowl, CFP projection process

Like all post-spring predictions, these serve less as definitive outcomes and more as a baseline for debate -- highlighting contenders, potential risers and the ever-present volatility that makes college football's postseason so compelling. We're sticking to the six-win minimum threshold for bowl eligibility here, but, like most years, there will likely be a five-win team (or two) needed to fill slots after coaching-change-related invitation declines or not enough programs meeting the entry requirements.

What we know about 2026-27 bowl season

Onto our picks for the 82 total bowl teams and where they'll play this season (for now!) ...

A few points about a couple of these pre-CFP matchups involving several teams that will have a say in the selection committee's final rankings down the stretch this season:

Louisville's season opener against Ole Miss in Nashville is one of the most important of the campaign for both teams and certainly an underrated contest in Week 1

Can Mike Norvell extend his tenure at Florida State and get the Seminoles to bowl eligibility this season? That will largely depend on how his team fares in three Friday night games this fall against Louisville, Pitt and Florida. One of those matchups comes on Oct. 9, the week before the Seminoles travel to Miami, when his future may be teetering.

USC is one of the "first teams out" of our post-spring CFP projection simply due to a treacherous slate. No Big Ten team has a more difficult home schedule this season, one that includes Oregon, Washington and Ohio State.

Dabo Swinney vs. Brent Venables in Jacksonville? Organizers at the Gator Bowl would love to get the Sooners and Tigers on Dec. 27, pitting the two-time national champion against his former apprentice. Both coaches have their eyes on a CFP appearance -- not here, however.

College Football Playoff picks

First round

Date Location Projection Winner faces Dec. 18, 2026 Ohio Stadium

Columbus, Ohio (9) LSU at (8) Ohio State

No. 1 seed Dec. 19, 2026 Jones AT&T Stadium

Lubbock, Texas (10) SMU at (7) Texas Tech

No. 2 seed Dec. 19, 2026 Memorial Stadium

Bloomington, Ind. (11) Ole Miss at (6) Indiana

No. 3 seed Dec. 19, 2026 Sanford Stadium

Athens, Ga. (12) UNLV at (5) Georgia

No. 4 seed

On the heels of three straight national titles, the Big Ten will produce three of the top eight selections overall per this projection, but it's the SEC with four invites that leads the country in CFP representatives. For the second time since expansion, the ACC will put a pair of teams in the bracket with the projected, multi-loss Big 12 champion and UNLV rounding out the top 12. Texas Tech's projected seed goes from No. 5 to No. 7 in our post-spring update, given the availability question surrounding prized portal acquisition Brendan Sorsby at quarterback after his gambling admission.

11th-seed Ole Miss will play six games against opponents potentially ranked inside the top 25, beginning with Louisville in the opener and ending with Georgia and Oklahoma in November. This is the scenario in which a three-loss SEC team could get to the bracket as the "last team in," given the strength of schedule after Texas failed to do so last season.

Memphis was previously our early pick to come out of the Group of Six ranks this season, but we're bigger believers in UNLV exiting spring upon closer inspection and intel. Dan Mullen signed the No. 66 recruiting class nationally -- tops outside the Power Four -- and acquired 19 transfers this cycle, compared to 53 at Memphis under first-year coach Charles Huff. The two teams face off in the season opener at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 29, which could determine the early frontrunner to reach the CFP. Former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold, now on his third team in three years, will be UNLV's starting quarterback.

Quarterfinals

Date Game / Location Projection Jan. 1, 2027 Peach Bowl

Atlanta (1) Miami vs. (8/9) Winner Dec. 30, 2026 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. (4) Notre Dame vs. (5/12) Winner Jan. 1, 2027 Cotton Bowl

Dallas, Texas (2) Texas vs. (7/10) Winner Jan. 1, 2027 Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif. (3) Oregon vs. (6/11) Winner

Our projected champions of the ACC, SEC and Big Ten garner three of the top four seeds along with Notre Dame, whose schedule is conducive to high-end success this season under Marcus Freeman. As long as the Fighting Irish finish within the top 12 of the selection committee's final vote, they have a spot earmarked in the bracket.

After reloading in the transfer portal with several elite signings, including Duke quarterback Darian Mensah and former Missouri pass rusher Damon Wilson II, Miami could have its best team overall in the CFP era. The Hurricanes' showdown at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 is the only matchup in which Mario Cristobal's squad might be an underdog this fall.

Out of respect for Curt Cignetti's proven ability to evaluate, sign and develop, Indiana was the initial call to repeat as Big Ten champions and get back to the Rose Bowl. But the Ducks now have a slight edge coming out of spring. Ohio State, USC, Michigan and Washington are the others within the conference capable of becoming extreme noisemakers near the top of the polls, however.