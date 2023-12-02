With Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff ahead, it is time to examine the prospects for the teams still in the hunt for the four-team field. This has undoubtedly been the chalkiest season of the CFP era. For the first time ever, the top four teams entering conference championship weekend were all undefeated. That allows for the possibility of the first-ever such playoff field, but it also creates the potential for chaos this weekend because it's going to be competitive at the top of the rankings.

After the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, seven teams are still in play for the College Football Playoff. The only sure thing was that the Pac-12 champion will make the CFP for the first time since Washington was the No. 4 seed in 2016, and it is the Huskies returning to the Promised Land after taking down Oregon 34-31.

It is also exceedingly likely that we will have a playoff with only conference champions for the first time since 2019. Basically, the three remaining undefeated Power Five teams control their own playoff fate.

Without further ado, here is list of the remaining CFP contenders in order of their current ranking along with an explanation of what each team can accomplish this weekend. Let's take a look how those teams stack up with Championship Week and the final CFP Rankings ahead.

College Football Playoff paths

1 Georgia Win and the Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed as they seek a third straight national title. Lose and things get dicey. Alabama and the three other undefeated teams would be ranked ahead of the Dawgs, at a minimum, so they would need some chaos to get back to No. 4. Texas losing to Oklahoma State and Florida State falling to Louisville would send the Longhorns and Seminoles packing. (Washington already took care of Oregon.) Michigan and UW would stand as the lone undefeated teams with Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State as the only other one-loss teams. Georgia would likely be chosen over FSU and Oklahoma State in that scenario. A Michigan loss would not matter as the Wolverines advance either way in this scenario.

2 Michigan If the Wolverines win, they are in as no worse than the No. 2 seed. Should Michigan lose to Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, it would still finish above Ohio State and any two-loss teams, but nothing else is guaranteed. That's not the case for Georgia, which would fall behind Alabama should it lose the SEC title game. The best-case scenario for Michigan with a loss is that Alabama, Oregon and either Florida State or Texas lose.

3 Washington Playoff berth clinched! No. 3 Washington got it done Saturday night in the Pac-12 Championship Game, completing a season sweep of No. 5 Oregon, capturing their conference title and clinching a spot in the CFP. Washington will end the season no lower than No. 3 in the CFP Rankings come Selection Sunday. There is an argument to be made that Washington should be ahead of Michigan for No. 2. The Huskies have played a better schedule and have better wins this season, even if the Wolverines beat No. 16 Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, the committee has not been impressed with the Huskies' relatively close wins this season. Their last nine wins have come by 10 points or less, and Washington's seven one-score victories are the most in the FBS this season. By comparison, Michigan is the No. 1 team nationally in scoring margin. Ultimately, it is unlikely for the committee to make this move if Georgia and Michigan both win their conference titles.

4 Florida State Florida State is in if it wins, out if it loses. It's as simple as that. The 'Noles would be the lowest-rated one-loss team, and could conceivably end up behind a two-loss team. That is more because of the quality of their loss and overall schedule -- which did not include the next three best teams in the ACC -- rather than the loss of star quarterback Jordan Travis.

5 Oregon Eliminated. With one loss already, it's win or go home, but a win should lock up a spot. The committee has been high on the Ducks all season, and it's hard to imagine a team jumping them even with a better win.

6 Ohio State The Buckeyes are in the same position as last season: 11-1 and done playing. The difference this season is they have a lot more competition for a spot in the playoff. At a minimum, Michigan and the Pac-12 champion will finish ahead of Ohio State. It can back in but will need a lot of help, including wins by Georgia and Washington and losses by FSU and Texas. That would leave just three teams ahead of Ohio State: Georgia, Michigan and Washington.

7 Texas Win or go home ... but Texas still needs help. The Longhorns have the advantage of a head-to-head road win over Alabama, the best win any team has this season. Beating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game should jump Texas ahead of Ohio State and Oregon. Then, a loss by Georgia, Michigan or Florida State should move Texas to fourth.

8 Alabama The Crimson Tide need to win and move up four spots in the rankings. Beating Georgia would take care of three spots. Alabama would go past the Bulldogs, the Ducks and Ohio State. A loss then by Texas, Florida State or Michigan would be required to get the Tide to No. 4.



