No. 3 Texas jumped into the first-round byes after obliterating Arkansas over the weekend, reshuffling the College Football Playoff bracket after four weeks. The Longhorns and No. 4 Notre Dame both moved into the top group after UCLA's loss, and finally moved past Alabama as the Tide's best wins atrophy.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Utah held the top spots on the board, with No. 5 Tennessee moving into the first home host of the first round. They'd be projected to play 12-seed Boise State in the first round. The Crimson Tide sit at No. 6 with No. 7 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest lurking close behind.

The Big 12 was a major winner of the most recent bracket as No. 10 BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech both remained in the bracket, giving the league a shot at three teams. No. 9 UCLA went from a first round bye to traveling on the road to play Wake Forest in the projected bracket. No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Iowa rank as the first two teams out of the field.

Here is how the College Football Playoff bracket looks after the fourth CFP Rankings release of the 2026 season.

CBS Sports Graphic

Big Ten in trouble

If the season ended today, the Big Ten would -- amazingly -- only get one team in the field. No. 9 UCLA is the only team projected in the bracket, and the Bruins are heavy underdogs against USC this weekend.

That said, the first four teams out of the field as it stands are all from the Big Ten, including No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana. There's still a pathway for each to work their way back, but they need some luck to go their way. Even so, it's very realistic that the league could only send its champion to the postseason, a stunning failure for the conference that produced the last three national champions.

Alabama finally drops

Heading into this week, Alabama was rated as the No. 3 team in the nation despite a schedule that didn't pass muster. The Crimson Tide have not beaten a team with a record better than 7-4, and haven't beaten a team of even that caliber since September.

After Kentucky fell again over the weekend, the committee finally punished the Crimson Tide. Alabama is down to No. 6 in the rankings, behind No. 3 Texas and No. 5 Tennessee from the SEC. The Volunteers have a head-to-head win by two touchdowns in Neyland Stadium and finally jumped ahead.