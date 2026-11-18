No. 5 Texas moved into a prime position after beating LSU over the weekend, setting itself up to be the highest-ranked first-round host in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Longhorns jumped No. 6 Notre Dame, setting up a projected path of No. 12 Boise State and No. 4 UCLA to reach the national semis.

At the back end, No. 11 Wake Forest jumped No. 12 Texas Tech to grasp Kentucky's vacant spot in the bracket, the final at-large in the field. They project to face Notre Dame in South Bend. No. 8 Indiana and No. 9 Tennessee also switched spots after the Hoosiers dominated USC to stay alive in the title race.

Outside of those small moves, the rankings remained largely unchanged. The top four byes remain No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 UCLA, giving both undefeated teams remaining passes through the first round. No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 13 Oregon and No. 14 Ohio State rank as the first three teams out of the field.

Here is how the College Football Playoff bracket looks after the third CFP Rankings release of the 2026 season.

CBS Sports Grapg

Alabama remains strong

Last week, Indiana's resume took a big hit when several of the best teams the Hoosiers faced suffered crushing losses. Despite the same happening to Alabama over the weekend with LSU, Mississippi State and Kentucky all falling, the Tide were totally insulated and remained at No. 3.

Alabama has only one ranked win at this point, against No. 16 Kentucky. They have losses to both other ranked opponents, including a 26-10 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. It's baffling that the two teams rate so far apart.

Closing bubble

With two weeks of games left to go, along with conference championships, the top 12 of the playoff seems to be coming together. No. 11 and 12 are both 9-1 teams from the Big 12 and ACC, with No. 13 Oregon lurking at 7-3.

Right now, Texas Tech is the first team out of the rankings at 9-1, despite beating then-No. 25 Oklahoma State over the weekend. Still, the Red Raiders are projected to reach the Big 12 Championship Game. Wake Forest will also have a second shot at Miami in a hypothetical ACC title game.

Every team in the top 12 of the rankings can play their way in -- or out -- but it will likely come from that group.