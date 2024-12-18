Can the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils become arguably the most unlikely national champion in college football history? Led by running back Cam Skattebo, who rushed for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns, the Sun Devils have won six straight games, including a 45-19 Big 12 Championship Game win over Iowa State. Skattebo is also a force in the passing game, having caught 37 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. But ASU isn't getting to play a home game of sorts in Glendale, Arizona's Fiesta Bowl, having been shipped to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta to face off against No. 12 Clemson or No. 5 Texas on New Year's Day. The Longhorns are 11.5-point favorites (O/U 51.5) against Clemson in their first-round matchup.

Can the Sun Devils shock the world and continue their improbable run? The latest college football odds list Arizona State as a +6000 bet to win the national title, tying it with Clemson and Boise State for the longest odds in the CFP field. How far can ASU advance in the CFP bracket, and who wins and covers in every College Football Playoff game? Before making any CFB Playoff picks, be sure to see the exact College Football Playoff game score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge College Football Picks on CBS Sports Network, is evaluating the entire College Football Playoff bracket and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. With a record of 66-44 (60%) in college football picks this season, Cohen's picks are up nearly $2,000 for $100 bettors. Anyone who followed Cohen's college football predictions has been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's CFP score predictions at SportsLine.

Top College Football Playoff bracket picks, score predictions

After diving into the first round games of the College Football Playoff, Cohen is predicting No. 6 Penn State (-8.5, 54) to beat No. 11 SMU in a tight game, 27-23. Though the 11-2 Nittany Lions will have home field advantage in State College, Pa., the Mustangs are also an impressive 11-2, having lost their two games by a combined six points. Penn State should have weather on its side, with the high temperature for the afternoon game expected to be below freezing.

Led by quarterback Drew Allar, who recently announced he'll be back next season, and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the Nittany Lions boast an offense full of playmakers. Tight end Tyler Warren might be the best in the country with 1,062 yards receiving, 191 yards rushing, and 10 total touchdowns. In what should be a close game throughout, Cohen expects Penn State, the fifth favorite in the national title odds at +550, to advance and face off against No. 3 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. See his other CFP score predictions at SportsLine.

College Football Playoff schedule, odds

Friday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. ET: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana (+7, 51)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Noon ET: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 SMU (+8.5, 54)

4 p.m. ET: No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson (+11.5, 51.5)

8 p.m. ET: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee (+7.5, 47)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

7:30 p.m. ET: No. 3 Boise State vs. TBD (Penn State/SMU)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

1 p.m. ET: No. 4 Arizona State vs. TBD (Texas/Clemson)

5 p.m. ET: No. 1 Oregon vs. TBD (Ohio State/Tennessee)

8:45 p.m. ET: No. 2 Georgia vs. TBD (Notre Dame/Indiana)