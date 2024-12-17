The 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket is set, as 12 teams prepare to compete in the expanded playoff for the first time. No. 1 seed Oregon, No. 2 seed Georgia, No. 3 seed Boise State and No. 4 seed Arizona State each earned first-round byes, so they will wait for their respective quarterfinal matchups to be set. The first round features four on-campus games, beginning with No. 7 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 10 seed Indiana on Friday, Dec. 20. Notre Dame is a 7.5-point favorite in the College Football Playoff odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.

No. 6 seed Penn State (-8.5) hosts No. 11 seed SMU, No. 5 seed Texas (-11.5) faces No. 12 seed Clemson and No. 8 seed Ohio State (-7.5) plays No. 9 seed Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 21. Oregon is the +350 favorite (risk $100 to win $350) in the national championship odds, followed by Texas (+360), Ohio State (+500), Georgia (+500), Penn State (+550) and Notre Dame (+700), but which teams offer the most value with College Football Playoff bets, and who wins every game in the CFP bracket?

Top 2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket picks

One team the model is high on for the College Football Playoff is No. 7 seed Notre Dame, who wins and covers against No. 10 seed Indiana before upsetting No. 2 seed Georgia in the quarterfinals. The Fighting Irish have been overlooked since their shocking loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, but they own the best average margin of victory (26.3) in the country. They have beat all but one team by double digits during their current 10-game winning streak, so they are the second-hottest team behind Oregon entering the playoff.

Senior quarterback Riley Leonard has completed 66.2% of his passes for 2,092 yards and 16 touchdowns, while running back Jeremiyah Love has 949 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Indiana was blown out by Ohio State in its lone game against a ranked opponent this season, so the model has Notre Dame winning that game in 70% of simulations. The Fighting Irish then knock off No. 2 seed Georgia in the model's quarterfinal projections, creating value on Notre Dame (+700) to win the CFP. See the full College Football Playoff Bracket predictions here.

College Football Playoff schedule, game odds

Friday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. ET: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana (+7.5, 51)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Noon ET: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. SMU (+8.5, 54)

4 p.m. ET: No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson (+11.5, 51.5)

8 p.m. ET: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Tennessee (+7.5, 47)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

7:30 p.m. ET: No. 3 Boise State vs. TBD (Penn State/SMU)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

1 p.m. ET: No. 4 Arizona State vs. TBD (Texas/Clemson)

5 p.m. ET: No. 1 Oregon vs. TBD (Ohio State/Tennessee)

8:45 p.m. ET: No. 2 Georgia vs. TBD (Notre Dame/Indiana)