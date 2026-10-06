Clarity is coming.

Or maybe it's more confusion.

As we get into the heart of the college football season, I find myself saying, "We'll learn a lot more about this team after (insert game here)." And that is likely true, but sometimes what we learn just makes the situation more complicated.

Take the SEC, for instance. Texas, Georgia and Alabama look like the clear top three right now. But how do you rank a group that includes Florida, LSU, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee? Those rankings could get easier or more complicated with LSU playing Mississippi State, Ole Miss playing Missouri, and Florida playing Texas on Oct. 17.

Ole Miss (Vanderbilt), Florida (South Carolina), LSU (Kentucky) and Missouri (Texas A&M) all have tricky games this weekend that should be wins but could easily turn into losses, injecting more chaos into the situation. Alabama-Georgia is the headliner of the weekend, which should give us early clarity on Texas' top competition for the SEC title.

In the Big Ten, we have games like USC at Penn State and UCLA at Oregon that could either serve as resume builders or resume destroyers for playoff hopes. Interestingly, Penn State is still a favorite over USC despite dropping its last two games to Wisconsin and Northwestern. Another USC loss would not only significantly diminish its playoff hopes but would crank up the temperature on embattled coach Lincoln Riley.

The next two weeks will give us considerably more information as we weigh each team's playoff chances. The only problem is that it might make it more confusing rather than clear.

No. 1 Texas 4-0 (SEC champion)

It's status quo for Texas in its bye week. The questions around the program remain, but the wins keep coming. Next up is the always challenging Red River Rivalry, even if Oklahoma appears to be limping into the game. Previous: 1

No. 2 Ohio State 4-1 (Big Ten champion)

Jeremiah Smith has emerged as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner after destroying every competitor who steps in front of him. Through five games, Smith leads the country in catches (44), yards (823) and is tied for first for touchdowns (9). Poor Maryland, this week's opponent, has no chance of slowing down the Julian Sayin-to-Smith connection. Ohio State solidified its place at No. 2 with a tough win over a ranked Iowa team. Previous: 2

No. 3 Georgia 5-0

The level of competition has kept Georgia from being No. 1, even though the Bulldogs have looked like the best team in the country at times. Georgia has a chance to prove it this weekend on the road against Alabama. Kirby Smart beat Kalen DeBoer in last year's SEC Championship Game, but has struggled against him in the regular season, losing the last two games. Two big questions for Georgia: Can its front-seven confuse Keelon Russell, and can Gunner Stockton hold serve if Alabama's explosive offense gets going? Previous: 4

No. 4 Miami 5-0 (ACC champion)

The Hurricanes crushed the competition yet again last weekend, handing Dabo Swinney a 41-13 loss. While Darian Mensah has gotten a lot of the early attention this season, it was the running game that was the story for Miami as it racked up 192 yards and three touchdowns. Miami is off this week before a home game against a pesky Florida State team that is hot off a big win over Virginia. Previous: 3

No. 5 Alabama 5-0

The Crimson Tide looks ahead of schedule with quarterback Keelon Russell and an offense that some worried would take a step back in 2026. Russell has found his groove and played masterfully in a loud road environment, leading to a win over ranked Mississippi State. Can Alabama keep it going with Georgia coming to town this weekend? If it can, there'd be an argument for Alabama as the No. 1 team. Previous: 7

No. 6 Notre Dame 5-0

There's not much new to report about Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish didn't look great against North Carolina, but still prevailed with a double-digit win. Stanford will be cake this weekend. And then we get the first true test of the season at BYU on Oct. 17. Previous: 5

No. 7 Indiana 5-0

The Hoosiers continue to beat up on lesser teams as expected. This week, at least, presents a tougher challenge against an undefeated Nebraska team. Should the Hoosiers win, the CBS Sports model projects Indiana as all but a lock to make the playoff, with a 95.8% chance of being in the field. Indiana is looking like a 12-0 or 11-1 team (with a loss to Ohio State) right now. If it beats the Buckeyes, it'll jump up in these projections. Previous: 6

No. 8 Texas Tech 5-0 (Big 12 champion)

A lot of people would probably put BYU here, but I'm sticking with the Red Raiders. Yes, the offense is still a bit of a mess. Quarterback Will Hammond has five touchdowns and five interceptions, and threw for only 134 yards in a win over Colorado. But the defense is strong, and Texas Tech still has the easiest path to a Big 12 Championship. The Red Raiders could easily finish the regular season 12-0, while BYU could have two losses (Notre Dame, Utah). Previous: 9

No. 9 Ole Miss 3-1

It's a mess trying to figure out what to do with Ole Miss, Florida, LSU and Missouri at this juncture of the season. Ole Miss beat LSU but then lost handily to Florida. Missouri then blew out the Gators. LSU rebounded nicely with a win over Texas A&M, but it still has four ranked opponents (Mississippi State, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee) left on the schedule. For now, I give the edge to Ole Miss, which also has a non-conference win over Louisville. Ole Miss cannot afford a loss before No. 1 Texas on Oct. 24, though. Previous: 11

No. 10 Oregon 3-1

Welcome back to the mix, Oregon. After just missing the cut following its win over USC, Oregon moves up ahead of Florida and Iowa into the top 12. The big question looming over Oregon is whether Dante Moore, who returned to practice for the Ducks, will be able to play this weekend against No. 21 UCLA. Oregon's playoff odds would drop to 14.9% if it loses to the Bruins, according to CBS Sports projections. Previous: NR

No. 11 Utah 4-0

First-year coach Morgan Scalley has the Utes primed to make the playoff if they can keep it up. Utah has the second-best playoff odds (58.7%) of any Big 12 school, according to CBS Sports projections. Utah's schedule is very manageable, with a home game against BYU on Nov. 7 that could serve as an unofficial play-in between the two teams. Utah should easily handle Kansas this weekend. Previous: NR

No. 12 Boise State 4-1

Boise State took care of business against Utah State to remain as the top Group of Six option. One of the toughest games left on the schedule comes this weekend against Fresno State. Previous: 12

Just missed the cut: BYU, LSU, Florida, Iowa and UCLA

First round

Dec. 18-19 at higher seeds

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Alabama

No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Notre Dame

No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 8 Texas Tech

Quarterfinal matchups

Dec. 30 in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 1 in Atlanta, Arlington, Texas, and Pasadena, Calif.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Texas Tech/No. 9 Ole Miss winner

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Indiana/No. 10 Oregon winner

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Notre Dame/No. 11 Utah winner

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Alabama/No. 12 Boise State winner

Semifinal matchups

Jan. 14 in Miami and Jan. 15 in New Orleans

No. 1 Texas/No. 8 Texas Tech/No. 9 Ole Miss winner vs. No. 4 Miami/No. 5 Alabama/No. 12 Boise State winner

No. 2 Ohio State/No. 7 Indiana/No. 10 Oregon winner vs. No. 3 Georgia/No. 6 Notre Dame/No. 11 Utah winner