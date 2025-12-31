The eight remaining teams in the College Football Playoff are one round closer to the national championship. One-third of the field fell out of contention during the first round, setting the stage for an enticing quarterfinal slate, which is set to unfold over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Each of the top four seeds will open CFP play in the quarterfinals. No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Texas Tech all received an additional week of preparation time by way of their first-round byes and will hope to quickly shake off any rust that may have accumulated during that downtime.

No. 2 Miami, fresh off a defensive masterclass in which it held No. 7 Texas A&M to three points, kicks off the quarterfinals on Dec. 31 when it meets Ohio State in a rematch of the 2003 BCS National Championship Game. As the playoff shifts from on-campus games to bowl sites for the next two rounds, the Hurricanes and Buckeyes will square off in the Cotton Bowl.

Action continues on Jan. 1 when No. 5 Oregon meets the Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. That is the first showdown in a tripleheader that also pits No. 9 Alabama against Indiana in the Rose Bowl and No. 3 Georgia opposite No. 6 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Below, you'll find all the viewing information for every game, from the four quarterfinals games played on campus to the CFP National Championship.

2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket

All times Eastern

First round

Friday, Dec. 19

(9) Alabama 34, (8) Oklahoma 24 | Recap

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 20

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl (2) Ohio State vs. (10) Miami -- : 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5) Oregon -- : Noon | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Rose Bowl (1) Indiana vs. (9) Alabama -- : 4 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl (3) Georgia vs. (6) Ole Miss --: 8 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20