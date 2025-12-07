2025 College Football Playoff bracket: Full schedule for 12-team field with dates, kickoff times, locations
How the 11 games of the 12-team College Football Playoff are set up as the postseason begins
The 2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket is officially set, giving teams a clear roadmap toward the national championship. Following a regular season filled with drama and intense conference championship battles, the top programs now shift their attention to the CFP, aiming for a shot at college football's ultimate prize.
After Indiana's incredible Big Ten title victory over Ohio State, the Hoosiers enter this year's playoff as the No. 1 seed. Despite the loss, however, the Buckeyes did not fall very far from the top spot they previously held, as Ryan Day's team came in at No. 2. SEC champion Georgia enters as the third seed, while Big 12 champion Texas Tech rounds out the top of the field as the No. 4 seed. Those teams all earned first-round byes, but we have some tantalizing matchups coming in the first round.
The playoff opens with four first-round games on Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20, before advancing to the quarterfinals at some of college football's most iconic bowl venues. Quarterfinal winners will move on to the semifinals Jan. 8 and 9, leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday, Jan. 20, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Below, you'll find all the viewing information for every game, from the four first-round games played on campus to the CFP National Championship.
2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket
All times Eastern
First round
Friday, Dec. 19
- (9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
Saturday, Dec. 20
- (10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M: Noon | ABC/ESPN
Kyle Field -- College Station, Texas
- (11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss: 3:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi
- (12) James Madison at (5) Oregon: 7:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV
Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Cotton Bowl -- (2) Ohio State vs. (7/10) Winner: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
Thursday, Jan. 1
- Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5/12) winner: Noon | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Rose Bowl -- (1) Indiana vs. (8/9) Winner: 4 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.
- Sugar Bowl -- (3) Georgia vs. (6/11) Winner: 8 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 8
- Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.
Friday, Jan. 9
- Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20
- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.