The 2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket has been set, and after a brief wait following the conclusion of conference championship weekend, kickoff time has arrived for this year's festivities as teams have a clear roadmap toward the national championship. The 2025 college football season was filled with drama and intense conference championship races, but now it's time to find out who the best in the nation truly is.

Indiana's enters this year's playoff as the No. 1 seed on the heels of a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. Despite the loss, however, the Buckeyes did not fall far from the top spot they previously held, as Ryan Day's team came in at No. 2. SEC champion Georgia enters as the third seed, while Big 12 champion Texas Tech rounds out the top of the field as the No. 4 seed. Those teams all earned first-round byes, but we have some tantalizing matchups coming in the first round.

The playoff opened Friday with Alabama's comeback win at Oklahoma. Three more first-round games are on tap for Saturday before the playoff advances to the quarterfinals at some of college football's most iconic bowl venues. Quarterfinal winners will move on to the semifinals Jan. 8 and 9, leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday, Jan. 20, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Below, you'll find all the viewing information for every game, from the four first-round games played on campus to the CFP National Championship.

2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket

All times Eastern

First round

Friday, Dec. 19

(9) Alabama 34, (8) Oklahoma: 24 | Recap

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 20

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl -- (2) Ohio State vs. (7/10) Winner: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl -- (4) Texas Tech vs. (5/12) winner: Noon | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Noon | ESPN Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla. Rose Bowl -- (1) Indiana vs. (9) Alabama: 4 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

4 p.m. | ESPN Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif. Sugar Bowl -- (3) Georgia vs. (6/11) Winner: 8 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20