The first round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is in the books, and a slew of highly anticipated quarterfinal matchups are now set. There wasn't much drama over the opening weekend slate, however.

Not only did all four Las Vegas favorites win, but all four covered the spread. The average margin of victory in the first round was 18 points, and teams covered the spread by an average of 10.25 points. It should go without saying, but all four games were decided by at least two possessions.

The quarterfinal round promises to bring a bit more excitement. Few matchups will be more anticipated than the Rose Bowl rematch between (1) Oregon, which had a first-round bye, and (8) Ohio State, which dominated Tennessee to give coach Ryan Day a much-needed signature win.

Two of college football's most storied programs will face off in the Sugar Bowl as (7) Notre Dame, fresh off a win against Indiana, will play (2) Georgia. The Bulldogs earned a first-round bye after beating Texas -- which will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl -- in the SEC Championship Game.

The Fiesta Bowl between (6) Penn State and (3) Boise State could provide some fireworks, as well. Two of the nation's best players in Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren will take center stage.

Here's a rundown of scores from the first round of the College Football Playoff and a look at all of the future matchups. All times Eastern

2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket

First round

Friday, Dec. 20

(7) Notre Dame 27, (10) Indiana 17 | Recap

Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

Saturday, Dec. 21

(6) Penn State 38, (11) SMU 10 | Recap

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl -- (6) Penn State vs. (3) Boise State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.



Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl -- (5) Texas vs. (4) Arizona State: 1 p.m. | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

1 p.m. | ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta Rose Bowl -- (8) Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon: 5 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl -- (7) Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia: 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20