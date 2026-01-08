There are only four teams standing in the race for the national championship. The College Football Playoff pits those squads against each other in semifinal action this week when No. 6 Ole Miss clashes with No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl and No. 1 Indiana battles No. 5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl. Those Thursday and Friday contests are set to determine the two squads that will play for the CFP National Championship.

From a war between two underdogs to a showdown featuring the potential top two quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, these semifinals are destined to deliver ample theatrics. Will Miami move one step closer to returning to glory? Can Ole Miss continue the hot start to the Pete Golding era? Only one will prevail in Thursday's bout. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza then meets Dante Moore again in a compelling rematch on Friday.

Both the Ducks and Hoosiers advanced to the penultimate round by way of convincing victories. Their blowout wins over No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 9 Alabama, respectively, made them appear as the top two contenders to win the championship. On the other side of the bracket, the Rebels and Hurricanes both toppled blue-blood opponents in the previous round and planted their flag as worthy title hopefuls.

There is a lot of new blood left in the bracket. Oregon is the only team of the bunch to have played in the national semifinals. Indiana, like Oregon, is in search of its first national championship, while Ole Miss has yet to win a title outright and Miami is in the midst of a more than two-decade drought.

Below, you'll find all the viewing information for every game all the way through to the CFP National Championship.

CBS Sports graphic

2025-26 College Football Playoff bracket

All times Eastern

First round

Friday, Dec. 19

(9) Alabama 34, (8) Oklahoma 24 | Recap

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 20

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Cotton Bowl -- (10) Miami 24, (2) Ohio State 14 | Recap

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Thursday, Jan. 1

Orange Bowl -- (5) Oregon 23, (4) Texas Tech 0 | Recap

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.

| Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla. Rose Bowl -- (1) Indiana 38, (9) Alabama 3 | Recap

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.

| Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif. Sugar Bowl -- (6) Ole Miss 39, (3) Georgia 34 | Recap

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 8

Fiesta Bowl: (6) Ole Miss vs. (10) Miami -- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN | Predictions, preview

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.

Friday, Jan. 9

Peach Bowl: (1) Indiana vs. (5) Oregon -- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN | Predictions, preview

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20