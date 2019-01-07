College Football Playoff brass declare it 'way too soon' to discuss expansion of the field

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson will square off Monday night to wrap up the fifth year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it doesn't sound like teams will be added to the mix in the near future. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met Monday morning in Santa Clara, California, in their annual meeting the day of the title game, and they quickly quieted any expansion noise created by the Big Ten being left out for the second straight season and UCF's back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

"As far as expanding the number of teams in the Playoff, it's way too soon – much too soon – to know if that is even a possibility," said board of managers president Mark Keenum. "It's fair to say the speculation about expansion has outdistanced the reality of what the commissioners and the presidents have discussed. If a decision were to be made down the road, the Presidents would be the ones to make it and we are not there."

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported Sunday that Big Ten commissioner Jim Delaney pushed for a review of the selection protocol last year Dodd previously reported that CFP expansion was neither likely nor expected anytime soon.

Delany told The Athletic last month that he is open to discuss expanding the playoff field beyond the current four-team format. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez also told The Athletic that they are on board with the idea.

Despite that, it seems unlikely that there will be any structural changes prior to the end of the current 12-year contract.

"At some point down the road, as part of our regular review of all matters pertaining to the Playoff, the management committee will meet, and it will consider all aspects of the Playoff, as it routinely does," Keenum continued. "When that discussion happens, I advise observers not to read too much into it. We have a 12-year contract we are very happy with. It is always appropriate to ask the right questions and to examine every issue to be sure we have things right. We are very satisfied with the Playoff and look forward to its continued success."

Since its inception in the 2014 season, seven of the top 10 most-watched cable telecasts of all time have been either CFP National Championships or semifinals. This despite having four of the five championship games involve two teams from the southeast region of the United States.