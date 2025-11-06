On paper, Week 11 of the 2025 college football season isn't quite as exciting as other slates we have seen this year. But it's always the quiet weeks that bring the most chaos, and it's not like Week 11 lacks in prominent matchups.

None are bigger than No. 8 BYU's trip to No. 9 Texas Tech. It's the most impactful Big 12 game all season, with major implications on both the conference and national landscapes.

The SEC is home to the only other ranked matchup in Week 11, as No. 3 Texas A&M travels to face No. 19 Missouri. The Tigers are still trying to keep their head above water while the Aggies are trying to protect their status as one of just four remaining undefeated FBS teams.

Those two ranked games will definitely be under the microscope, but they won't be the only ones worth paying attention to as the last month of the regular season begins in earnest. Here's a look at the Week 11 contests that matter in the College Football Playoff race and the implications for both teams involved.

No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech

BYU keeps rolling as one of the few remaining undefeated teams in the nation. The Cougars also got a chance to get healthy during the bye week. There's a good chance that they'll have leading rusher LJ Martin back for Saturday's crucial clash against Texas Tech. That's important, given that the Red Raiders boast the Big 12's best rush defense while allowing just 74.6 yards per game. BYU can brunt a loss and remain in the hunt for both the Big 12 Championship game and the College Football Playoff, but it's always smart to stack résumé wins at this point in the year.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, is skating on a thinner margin for error. The Red Raiders are, obviously, in good standing, but they did hit an earlier road bump against Arizona State. A loss Saturday would put them on even footing with the likes of Houston and Cincinnati. They own a head-to-head win against the Cougars, but they'd be subject to the the Big 12's complex tiebreaker scenarios against the Bearcats if both teams finish with two losses. That's a situation best avoided.

No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 22 Missouri

Like BYU, Texas A&M keeps rolling and, like BYU, the Aggies are coming off of a bye week. They've been road warriors this year. Their two most impressive wins have come outside the confines of Kyle Field, as they capped nonconference play with a triumph against a now top-10 Notre Dame team and most recently downed a previously top-25 LSU squad in Baton Rouge. That's a good sign, since Texas A&M is staring at two away games against ranked conference opponents over the last month. A&M could, realistically, lose those two games and still have a solid argument for an at-large spot. The Aggies have their eyes set on a whole lot more, though.

Missouri's postseason hopes are dangling by a thread. This is the Tigers' best chance to make a big impression on the selection committee, since they've already dropped a home game against a ranked opponent. It's never wise to let opportunities like this slip away, especially since another loss effectively drops Missouri from playoff contention.

No. 9 Oregon at Iowa

Oregon has two ranked opponents left on the schedule in No. 20 USC and No. 24 Washington, but the Ducks cannot afford to overlook Iowa. A loss Saturday would effectively knock the Ducks off course in their journey for a repeat appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game. Their playoff outlook would take a significant hit, as well, though those future ranked games would allow them to recover in time to receive an at-large bid.

It's about time to take Iowa seriously as a playoff competitor. The Hawkeyes are quietly 4-1 in Big Ten play. Their only loss came by five points against No. 2 Indiana. Iowa is the only team to come within one possession of beating the Hoosiers -- that includes Oregon. While that isn't worthy of a banner-hanging ceremony, it is notable. The Hawkeyes are lacking a true, statement win to cement their status. That could come in Week 11.

Dark Horse Game of the Week

Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame

Navy's playoff outlook tanked in Week 10 when it lost 31-17 to North Texas. The door of opportunity is still slightly ajar, though the Midshipmen need a perfect finish and some help from elsewhere to secure their spot in the American Conference Championship Game. It should go without saying what a win against historical rival Notre Dame would do in this situation.

It should also go without saying what a loss to Navy would do to Notre Dame. It's too late in the season to bounce back from something like that -- as the Fighting Irish did with last season's stunning loss to Northern Illinois -- especially since the Irish already have two losses on their ledger.