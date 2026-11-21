Several teams on the College Football Playoff bubble kept their best-case scenarios in play approaching rivalry weekend to end the regular season.

For others, it's all about survival.

No. 10 BYU staved off an upset bid at Kansas with a double-overtime win, while No. 14 Ohio State wasn't so lucky after playing itself off the bubble following a loss at Nebraska -- the Huskers' first win under Matt Rhule over a ranked opponent after 10 previous losses.

No. 13 Oregon opened Week 12 with its fourth straight win, disposing of Michigan State, 45-7, for style points on Friday night prior to No. 11 Wake Forest's impressive 50-29 victory Saturday afternoon in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. Those are two teams that look the part, with long winning streaks down the stretch.

Oregon and Ohio State jumped No. 15 Iowa in this week's third CFP rankings, clearing the Ducks' path to the playoff as the second team out, behind only Texas Tech. The Hawkeyes have one less loss than Oregon this season, but selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek mentioned this week that the Ducks' and Buckeyes' body of work was more impressive.

"First of all, they kind of moved up to a point where we were going to compare the three of them collectively," Yurachek said. "You obviously have some head-to-head in that grouping where Oregon beat Ohio State, Ohio State beat Iowa, and Ohio State obviously had three losses. The strength of schedule for Oregon is nine. For Ohio State, 16. Iowa is 53."

CFP bubble entering Saturday's games

Current CFP ranking Week 12 result BYU No. 10 Win at Kansas, 31-29 (3OT) Wake Forest No. 11 Win at Georgia Tech, 50-29 Texas Tech No. 12 at Baylor, 3:30 p.m. ET Oregon No. 13 Win at Michigan State, 45-7 Ohio State No. 14 Loss at Nebraska, 31-28

Oregon's head-to-head win at Ohio State this season was another data point used by the selection committee this week to rank the bubble teams.

From preseason No. 1 to likely falling outside of the top-20 for a second time this season, this has been a campaign to forget for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. Ohio State fell behind 14 points in the first half at Nebraska and 10 points in the fourth quarter before running out of time in Lincoln.

The Buckeyes will finish the season next week against Michigan before likely heading to the Citrus Bowl to face an SEC opponent.

Ohio State's loss puts Iowa back in the mix if the Hawkeyes beat Illinois on Saturday. No. 16 Kentucky's path is cloudy coming off back-to-back losses, and the Wildcats are underdogs at Missouri.

Expected CFP movement

BYU's less-than-impressive win at Kansas means the Cougars could get jumped on Tuesday night by Wake Forest. If the selection committee puts 12th-ranked Texas Tech in the same pod, the Red Raiders may move, too.

Texas Tech plays at Baylor on Saturday and needs to win to remain in control of its destiny in the Big 12 Championship race behind Utah. If Kansas had beaten BYU, Texas Tech could've clinched with a win in Waco, but now will have to beat Baylor and TCU (Nov. 26) to get there.

If Texas Tech loses at Baylor, Oregon moves up and could get the last-team-in designation on Tuesday night as the final at-large selection.