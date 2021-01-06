Not including the 1897 season during which they won their lone game, the Alabama Crimson Tide have gone undefeated on 11 occasions. Their most recent perfect campaign took place in 2009, when they went 14-0 en route to the national championship. No. 1 now Alabama looks to record another unbeaten season when it takes on the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday, Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. is at 8 p.m. ET.

The Crimson Tide (12-0) recorded a 31-14 victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl to advance to the college football national championship game for the fifth time in six years. Ohio State (7-0) will play for the title for the first time since the 2014 season after routing Clemson 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide are eight-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 75. Before entering any Alabama vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt, given the success he's had picking games involving the Crimson Tide.

Hunt enjoyed a dominant 2019 season, going 116-79 against the spread while returning nearly $3,000 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, Hunt has a keen eye for the Crimson Tide's tendencies. In fact, he's a stunning 9-2 against the spread in his last 11 college football picks for or against Alabama.

Here are several college football odds for Ohio State vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Ohio State spread: Crimson Tide -8

Alabama vs. Ohio State over-under: 75 points

Alabama vs. Ohio State money line: Crimson Tide -290, Buckeyes +245

ALA: 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games against Big Ten opponents

OSU: Has a plus-21.4 point differential this season

Why Alabama can cover



The Crimson Tide have three elite weapons on offense in running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones. Thanks to the trio, Alabama is averaging 48.2 points per contest, the second-highest output in the nation. Jones is second in the country with 36 touchdown passes, as the junior has thrown nine in his last two games and twice that total over his past five contests.

Harris has rushed for a nation-high 24 TDs, recording two or more in eight of his 12 contests. The senior, who also has hauled in three scoring passes, ran for a total of 20 scores over his first three seasons. Also a senior, Smith is first in the country with 20 touchdown receptions after posting his seventh multi-TD performance of the campaign with three in the Rose Bowl.

Why Ohio State can cover

After being unable to lead the Buckeyes past Clemson in the semifinals last season, Justin Fields put on a display in the rematch. The junior was 22-of-28 for 385 yards and six touchdowns, including perfectly-placed long tosses for 56- and 45-yard scores. It marked the sixth time this season that Fields made multiple TD passes and third occasion he had at least four.

Wide receiver Chris Olave and tight end Jeremy Ruckert each hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in the Sugar Bowl, with the latter finding the end zone for the third consecutive contest. A junior, Olave led the Buckeyes with six catches and 132 yards, his fifth 100-yard performance in six games this season and third in a row. He tops Ohio State with seven TD receptions.

