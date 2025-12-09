The College Football Playoff bracket was released last weekend, making the 12 coaches of the teams playing in the newly expanded bracket wealthier. However, in the ever-changing landscape of college sports, three coaches who entered the season coaching their respective teams won't be there next season.

The most notable of the bunch is Lane Kiffin, who left his post at Ole Miss for LSU shortly after his team's final game against Mississippi State. Kiffin might not be coaching Ole Miss during the CFP, but he will still be able to cash out on the bonuses he would've received had he stayed. LSU agreed to pay Kiffin the CFP bonuses he would've gotten had he stayed at Ole Miss.

Tulane and James Madison -- the two non-Power Four teams in the playoff -- will see their respective coaches depart after the CFP concludes. JMU coach Bob Chesney accepted the job at UCLA, while Tulane head man Jon Sumrall will succeed Billy Napier at Florida. Ironically, Napier was hired to replace Chesney at James Madison.

One of the teams that won't be in the CFP this year will be Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were left out of the CFP, meaning that coach Marcus Freeman won't be able to collect hefty bonuses. In fact, Notre Dame opted out of a bowl game entirely after being left out of the CFP.

Here is what each coach in the CFP will make in bonuses this season, with some data unavailable due to an institution being private.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss*

*Kiffin is no longer the coach for Ole Miss. Pete Golding will be Ole Miss' coach for the CFP and beyond.

CFP Appearance: $150,000



Quarterfinals: $250,000



Win national championship: $1,000,000

Curt Cignetti, Indiana*

*Highest finish applies, bonuses not cumulative

CFP appearance: $500,000

Quarterfinals: $600,000

Semifinals: $700,000

National title game appearance: $1,000,000

Win national championship: $2,000,000

Ryan Day, Ohio State

CFP appearance:



Quarterfinals: $250,000



Semifinals: $350,000



Win national championship: $500,000



Kirby Smart, Georgia

CFP appearance: $250,000



Quarterfinals: Additional $250,000



Semifinals: Additional $250,000



National title game appearance: Additional $100,000



Win national championship: Additional $400,000



Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

Each round of the CFP Texas Tech participates in: $150,000

National championship win: $400,000

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Elko signed a new contract with Texas A&M, and contract details were unavailable. However, Elko's previous contract was heavily incentive based. Part of Elko's old deal called for a $1 million bonus for a CFP appearance and up to $3.5 million for winning the national title. Here was Elko's old bonus structure:

CFP appearance: $1 million



Quarterfinals: $1.5 million

Semifinals: $2 million

National title appearance: $2.5 million

National championship win: $3.5 million

Brent Venables, Oklahoma

CFP appearance: $200,000



Quarterfinals: $100,000



Semifinals: $100,000



National title appearance: $350,000



National championship win: $250,000



Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

CFP appearance: $150,000



Quarterfinals: $100,000

Semifinals: $150,000

National title appearance: $200,0000

National championship win: $275,000

Mario Cristobal, Miami



Private institution, no contract information available.

Jon Sumrall, Tulane

Private institution, no contract information available.

Bob Chesney, James Madison

