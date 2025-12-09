College Football Playoff coach bonuses: How each boss is rewarded for earning berth in 2025 bracket
The 12 coaches in the College Football Playoff are due for massive paydays
The College Football Playoff bracket was released last weekend, making the 12 coaches of the teams playing in the newly expanded bracket wealthier. However, in the ever-changing landscape of college sports, three coaches who entered the season coaching their respective teams won't be there next season.
The most notable of the bunch is Lane Kiffin, who left his post at Ole Miss for LSU shortly after his team's final game against Mississippi State. Kiffin might not be coaching Ole Miss during the CFP, but he will still be able to cash out on the bonuses he would've received had he stayed. LSU agreed to pay Kiffin the CFP bonuses he would've gotten had he stayed at Ole Miss.
Tulane and James Madison -- the two non-Power Four teams in the playoff -- will see their respective coaches depart after the CFP concludes. JMU coach Bob Chesney accepted the job at UCLA, while Tulane head man Jon Sumrall will succeed Billy Napier at Florida. Ironically, Napier was hired to replace Chesney at James Madison.
One of the teams that won't be in the CFP this year will be Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were left out of the CFP, meaning that coach Marcus Freeman won't be able to collect hefty bonuses. In fact, Notre Dame opted out of a bowl game entirely after being left out of the CFP.
Here is what each coach in the CFP will make in bonuses this season, with some data unavailable due to an institution being private.
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss*
*Kiffin is no longer the coach for Ole Miss. Pete Golding will be Ole Miss' coach for the CFP and beyond.
- CFP Appearance: $150,000
- Quarterfinals: $250,000
- Win national championship: $1,000,000
Curt Cignetti, Indiana*
*Highest finish applies, bonuses not cumulative
- CFP appearance: $500,000
- Quarterfinals: $600,000
- Semifinals: $700,000
- National title game appearance: $1,000,000
- Win national championship: $2,000,000
Ryan Day, Ohio State
- CFP appearance: $100,000
- Quarterfinals: $250,000
- Semifinals: $350,000
- Win national championship: $500,000
Kirby Smart, Georgia
- CFP appearance: $250,000
- Quarterfinals: Additional $250,000
- Semifinals: Additional $250,000
- National title game appearance: Additional $100,000
- Win national championship: Additional $400,000
Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
- Each round of the CFP Texas Tech participates in: $150,000
- National championship win: $400,000
Dan Lanning, Oregon
- CFP appearance: $150,000
- Quarterfinals: $200,000
- Semifinals: $250,000
- Title Game: $500,000
Mike Elko, Texas A&M
Elko signed a new contract with Texas A&M, and contract details were unavailable. However, Elko's previous contract was heavily incentive based. Part of Elko's old deal called for a $1 million bonus for a CFP appearance and up to $3.5 million for winning the national title. Here was Elko's old bonus structure:
- CFP appearance: $1 million
- Quarterfinals: $1.5 million
- Semifinals: $2 million
- National title appearance: $2.5 million
- National championship win: $3.5 million
Brent Venables, Oklahoma
- CFP appearance: $200,000
- Quarterfinals: $100,000
- Semifinals: $100,000
- National title appearance: $350,000
- National championship win: $250,000
Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
- CFP appearance: $150,000
- Quarterfinals: $100,000
- Semifinals: $150,000
- National title appearance: $200,0000
- National championship win: $275,000
Mario Cristobal, Miami
Private institution, no contract information available.
Jon Sumrall, Tulane
Private institution, no contract information available.
Bob Chesney, James Madison
- CFP appearance: $100,000