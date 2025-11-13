The College Football Playoff commissioners have approved the addition of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yuracheck as the new selection committee chairman. Yuracheck will replace former chairman Mack Rhoades, who stepped away from his role on Thursday.

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan will also rejoin the selection committee after previously serving a one-year term during the 2023 season. This change comes just two days after the CFP unveiled its second set of rankings and less than a month before the final 12-team playoff field is unveiled on Dec. 7.

"We are deeply appreciative of Mack Rhoades' leadership and service as Chair of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee this season," College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. "Mack has informed us of his decision to step down for personal reasons, and our thoughts are with him and his family during this time.

"We are pleased to announce that Hunter Yurachek will assume the role of Selection Committee Chair, effective immediately. Hunter's experience, integrity, and commitment to the game make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the committee as it continues its important work throughout the remainder of the season."

Yurachek has served as an athletic director for 15 years and has been at Arkansas since 2017. He also had stints directing the athletic departments at Coastal Carolina (2010-15) and Houston (2015-17).

Yurachek has presided over two coaching changes during his time at Arkansas. He hired former boss Sam Pittman in 2020 to replace Chad Morris and then fired Pittman midway through the 2025 season. The Razorbacks are actively searching for a new coach.

Harlan, meanwhile, has been at Utah since 2018 after a six-year stint as the athletic director at South Florida.