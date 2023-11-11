Amid conference consolidation, the College Football Playoff is poised to alter its formula for granting automatic and at-large bids once the 12-team era of the playoff begins next season. The CFP Management Committee approved a "5+7" model Friday that will see the five highest-ranked conference champions receive automatic bids, according to multiple reports. The model still needs approval from the CFP board, which isn't slated to meet until early December.

The move is a deviation from the previous "6+6" model that granted automatic bids to the top six conference champions. A splintering of the Pac-12 -- which will see at least 10 of the league's 12 current members depart after the 2023-24 academic year -- created a natural reason to revisit the CFP format.

If the 5+7 format is approved, it will still leave the door open for a non-power conference team to make the CFP on an annual basis as the sport transitions to a de facto "Power Four" comprised of the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.

If the CFP proceeded with a 6+6 model amid realignment, it would have created a scenario in which two of the sport's "have nots" could have made the playoff as automatic qualifiers by virtue of winning their conferences.

While the Pac-12 may continue to exist as a brand or legal entity, its credibility as a powerful football conference will be dramatically reduced beginning next season. UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon are leaving for the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are headed for the Big 12. Cal and Stanford are leaving for the ACC. Left behind are Oregon State and Washington State, whose long-term conference homes remain a point of uncertainty.