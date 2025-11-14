The second edition of the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday, and multiple matchups in the Week 12 college football schedule feature teams at or near the top of the most recent polls. No. 10 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia is arguably the game of the week with Arch Manning going against the winners of two of the last four National Championships during the College Football Playoff era in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The SportsLine advance projection model has locked in a pick on this matchup, backing Texas to cover as 5.5-point underdogs as one of its best bets to build a College Football Playoff contender parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Week 12 college football schedule also includes No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 11 Oklahoma, and the model sees value in backing Alabama as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Week 12 college football odds at FanDuel, along with playing Over 47.5 total points in No. 6 Texas Tech vs. UCF to complete its College Football Playoff contender parlay at FanDuel.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three College Football Playoff contender betting picks for Saturday (odds subject to change):

Alabama (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma

UCF vs. Texas Tech: Over 47.5 total points

Texas (+6.5) vs. Georgia

Combining the model's three picks into a College Football Playoff contender parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +545 (risk $100 to win $545).

Alabama (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma (-115, FanDuel)

The Crimson Tide have been rolling since their Week 1 loss to Florida State, winning eight straight to move up to No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Six of those eight wins have come by at least six points, including each of their last three, behind quarterback Ty Simpson in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Simpson has thrown for more than 250 yards in seven of nine games this season with 21 touchdowns compared to one interception. Alabama hosts No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday, and the Crimson Tide are 5-0 at home with all five victories coming by double-digits this season. The Sooners are 7-2 this season, but 2-2 over their last four contests. The model projects Alabama to win by six points in this 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

UCF vs. Texas Tech: Over 47.5 total points (-115, FanDuel)

No. 6 Texas Tech has the No. 6 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 39.3 points per game this season, and has scored more than 40 points in two of its last three contests. The Red Raiders have scored at least 34 points in eight of 10 games this season behind the No. 18 passing offense (280.1 yards per game) and No. 36 rushing attack (176 yards per game). Fifth-year senior quarterback Behren Morton, who threw for more than 3,000 yards last season, has thrown for 1,969 yards with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. Meanwhile, the Over has hit in two of UCF's last three games, including in a 30-27 loss to Houston last week. The model projects the Over to hit in 70% of simulations.

Texas (+6.5) vs. Georgia (-110, FanDuel)

The No. 10 Longhorns have won four straight games, including a 34-31 victory over No. 9 Vanderbilt last week, as they play their second straight top-10 opponent, going against No. 5 Georgia. Texas (7-2) started this four-game winning streak with a 23-6 win over No. 6 Oklahoma, so this isn't a case of the Longhorns capitalizing on a softer part of the schedule. Arch Manning threw for 328 yards with three touchdowns against Vanderbilt, a week after throwing a career-high 346 yards and three touchdowns with an interception against Mississippi State. Georgia (8-1) may be Manning's toughest test yet, but the sophomore and first-year starter is playing some of his best football of the season at the moment. The model projects Texas to cover in 57% of simulations.