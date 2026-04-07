As the 2026 college football season approaches, every top program faces an important question: who can the team not afford to lose? The obvious answer for a majority of teams is the starting quarterback. It's the most important position in the sport where experience and talent matter more than anything. But beyond the signal-caller, every championship contender has other players whose absence could cripple expectations.

These are players who often carry the offense or anchor the defense -- whether that is a lead running back, a shutdown corner or a game-changing pass rusher. Losing them would force a team to adjust its identity and could dramatically reduce its chances of competing at the highest level.

For this list, we focused on the top projected College Football Playoff contenders, narrowing a group of 15 teams with the best national championship odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Below is a look at the most irreplaceable non-quarterback players for each of these teams as they chase a title in 2026.

Ohio State

Most irreplaceable player: Jeremiah Smith, WR

Smith is almost certainly the best player in the country after posting 163 catches for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first two seasons. The rising junior all but carried Ohio State to the national championship in 2024 with his offensive performance and will be a real contender for the No. 1 overall pick in 2027. There are a lot of great wide receivers in college football, but Smith is one of the most talented we've ever seen. -- Shehan Jeyarajah

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Notre Dame

Most irreplaceable player: Leonard Moore, CB

Moore has been a star since stepping on campus at Notre Dame, with the ability to nearly erase opposing receivers. His 92.5 PFF coverage grade led the country, while his five interceptions ranked No. 2. Moore is an integral part of an improving defense under Chris Ash, and has a great chance of being the first cornerback taken in the 2027 NFL Draft. -- Jeyarajah

Texas

Most irreplaceable player: Colin Simmons, EDGE

There wasn't a more impactful player on Texas' defense last season than Simmons, finishing with more than double the pressures and three times the sacks of the next closest defender. That kind of gap leaves little debate about his importance and irreplaceability. With new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp taking over, Simmons becomes even more critical as the tone-setter for a unit looking to elevate back to national championship level. -- Cody Nagel

Indiana

Most irreplaceable player: Nick Marsh, WR

It's not easy to find a weakness on this Indiana roster, but the wide receiver corps was one of the bigger question marks entering the 2026 season. Credit to Curt Cignetti and staff for once again reloading through the transfer portal to address key depth concerns. Marsh, a Michigan State transfer, fills that critical need. He is the only Hoosiers receiver with at least 1,000 career receiving yards, and losing him would leave Indiana with a void and just one other proven receiving threat in Charlie Becker. -- Nagel

Oregon

Most irreplaceable player: Iapani Laloulu, OL

The Ducks must replace three starters on an offensive line that was critical to their success in 2025. Laloulu returns as the heartbeat at center, anchoring the unit and maintaining the chemistry with quarterback Dante Moore that made Oregon's offense click. Behind him, redshirt sophomore Devin Brooks has just eight in-game snaps at the position, making Laloulu's presence vital to keeping the Ducks' offensive line effective. -- Nagel

Georgia

Most irreplaceable player: Lawson Luckie, TE

The Bulldogs have established themselves as a team so deep that everyone is replaceable, but Luckie will play a vital role for the Dawgs. The junior has more than 500 yards receiving over the past two seasons in a support role, but will take on a starring role after Oscar Delp's departure. Especially on an offense without many proven commodities at receiver, Luckie will be asked to be both a safety blanket and playmaker for Gunner Stockton in his second season as a starter. -- Jeyarajah

Miami

Most irreplaceable player: Mark Fletcher Jr., RB

In college football, running backs matter! The Fort Lauderdale native was unstoppable in the College Football Playoff, posting 507 yards to help lead the Hurricanes all the way to the national title game. Fletcher is exceptional at breaking tackles and playing through contact, which will become even more important after Miami lost multiple starting offensive linemen to the NFL Draft. Fletcher will be able to pick his spots, but in the biggest moments, Miami needs him to deliver. -- Jeyarajah

LSU

Most irreplaceable player: Trey'Dez Green, TE

LSU went to great lengths to ensure Green stayed in Baton Rouge, and it's clear why. The 6-foot-7 tight end is the centerpiece of a receiving corps built around versatility and big-play ability. He can line up inside, outside or in the slot, creating constant matchup problems for opposing SEC defenses. Losing Green would leave a huge void in the Tigers' new-look offense under Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. and rob LSU of its go-to target in the red zone. -- Nagel

Texas Tech

Most irreplaceable player: AJ Holmes Jr., DL

When star defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard went down last season, the Houston transfer Holmes stepped into the lineup and replaced him without a hitch. Now, the disruptive defensive tackle is the only returning defensive lineman in the rotation. Holmes posted 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four passes defended during an outstanding season, and provides much-needed stability next to elite transfer edge rushers Adam Trick and Trey White. -- Jeyarajah

Texas A&M

Most irreplaceable player: Mario Craver, WR

Texas A&M helped solidify its receiving corps by adding Isaiah Horton through the transfer portal, giving the offense a reliable presence on the outside. But Craver is the piece that makes it all work downfield. His ability to stretch defenses and create explosive plays adds a dimension no one else on the roster consistently provides, especially with KC Concepcion's departure to the NFL Draft. -- Nagel

Ole Miss

Most irreplaceable player: Kewan Lacy, RB

Ole Miss secured a huge win this offseason when Lacy announced his return to Oxford for 2026. He was one of the nation's most productive rushers last season, piling up 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground and serving as the workhorse in the Rebels' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. With that kind of production and no clear successor ready to handle a similar workload, losing Lacy would leave a massive void in Ole Miss's offense. -- Nagel

Alabama

Most irreplaceable player: Yhonzae Pierre, Edge

The Tide has major question marks all over the field, but the star edge rusher Pierre should rank among the best in the nation. The linebacker posted 52 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles to lead the Tide to the College Football Playoff. With key defenders Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson off to the NFL, Pierre will have to take on an even bigger role in the front seven. -- Jeyarajah

Oklahoma

Most irreplaceable player: Kip Lewis, LB

Brent Venables has raved about Lewis' impact on the Sooners defense. The veteran linebacker stands out as a presence Oklahoma can't easily replace in 2026 and one of the few defenders who routinely makes plays against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer. Last season, Lewis led the team in total tackles (76) and solo stops (38) while ranking third in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (4.0). -- Nagel

Michigan

Most irreplaceable player: Smith Snowden, CB

First-year coach Kyle Whittingham brought several star players with him from Utah to Michigan, but Snowden is perhaps the most interesting of the bunch. The star cornerback posted 11 pass breakups and two interceptions for the 11-win Utes last season, but he also started games at both running back and wide receiver. More than even his play, Snowden will be leaned on as a key leader for Whittingham as he instills his culture into a Michigan program looking to reestablish their championship pedigree. After a middling pass defense season, though, Snowden's coverage will be plenty welcome. -- Jeyarajah

USC

Most irreplaceable player: Tanook Hines, WR

The Trojans had perhaps the best receiver combination in college football last season with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, but Hines is ready for his moment in the spotlight. In the bowl game, Hines started with the two upperclassmen sitting out and exploded for six catches for 163 yards against TCU. The speedster from the Houston area is a critical piece of the offense next to quarterback Jayden Maiava, and ranks as one of the only major returners in USC's wide receiver corps. For the Trojans to live up to playoff contention, Hines must produce. -- Jeyarajah