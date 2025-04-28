Have you ever sat down and thought about? I mean truly thought about — you know, all the time you've wasted sitting in meetings at work where absolutely nothing was accomplished, but you at least got to pretend like you were working? Well, what if I told you all that sitting around counting the squares in the carpet of your conference room was preparing you for a job?

What if I told you that you were ready to work for the College Football Playoff?

Yep, last week, we received the latest update from the CFP about the future of the tournament, and the update was the same as the last update: there is no update. The new selection committee got together in Grapevine, Texas, to get the lay of the land for what their new job would require this year, including the mock selection process. They were joined by the conference commissioners, who spent some of the time figuring out what they were going to do with the CFP.

It's not an official count, but I believe it was the millionth time they've met in 2025 to discuss such a thing, and it was a highly productive meeting, just like all the rest. It didn't produce anything, but the ideas shared in these meetings could one day grow to become ideas put into practice. Or, maybe they won't, who knows?

I mean, we've still got roughly four months until the season begins; what's the rush?

Pressure slightly mounts on SEC football amid CFP title game drought as league conquers basketball world Brandon Marcello

Based on the inertia, it's unlikely there will be any changes to the format for the 2025 season because any changes — like changing how teams are seeded — need unanimous support, and there's little reason for leagues outside the Big Ten and SEC to give up the first-round byes for conference champions because they're the leagues most likely to suffer the most from such a change. The reality is that the big changes — number of teams, automatic bids — won't come until the Big Ten and SEC have all the decision-making power starting in 2026.

So why continue holding all these meetings if nothing will happen? Well, perhaps there's the hope of compromise. Maybe the Big Ten and SEC would be willing to give a little later if everybody else gave a little now. What do they have to lose? They can do anything they want next year anyway.

Or, perhaps it's not that at all. Perhaps it's this little tidbit from Ross Dellenger's story at Yahoo:

The commissioners of the four power leagues - Greg Sankey (SEC), Jim Phillips (ACC), Brett Yormark (Big 12) and Tony Petitti (Big Ten) - met separately here as they often do. After daylong meetings with the other FBS commissioners, the four of them held a dinner on Wednesday night, capping a furiously busy day with more work talk over wine and steaks.

Perhaps we keep having these meetings because there's nothing better than free dinners on the company credit card.