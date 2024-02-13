The College Football Playoff and ESPN have agreed on a new six-year extension worth a total of $7.8 billion that will keep playoff games on the ESPN family of networks through the 2031-32 season, The Athletic reports. The full contract will not be complete until CFP leaders decide on a new format for the 12-team model following the Pac-12's effective dissolution.

The playoff still has two years remaining on its current deal with ESPN, with the network holding rights to first-round, quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games for the 12-team playoff, which will make its debut to cap the 2024 season. The Athletic notes that under the new extension, ESPN would have the ability to sublicense games to other networks.

That format moving forward could be a real sticky point. The College Football Playoff Management Committee initially agreed on a 6+6 model for the expanded 12-team format, in which the six highest-ranked conference champions would automatically qualify and the remaining "at-large" bids would go to the next six highest-ranked teams.

But since 10 schools left the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten and Big 12, leaving Oregon State and Washington State in their wake, several prolific figures have pushed for a 5+7 model that would decrease the number of automatic conference champion bids by one while leaving an extra slot for an at-large team. This would benefit power conferences like the Big Ten and SEC, which added to their arsenal of perennial contenders during the latest wave of realignment.

According to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd the CFP Management Committee met on Jan. 8 -- the day of Michigan's College Football Playoff National Championship win -- to adopt a new model. The Pac-12, with Washington State president Kirk Schulz as its representative, asked to delay the vote.

Still, momentum seems to be swinging towards the 5+7 model.

"I would be shocked if we don't have a 5-7 playoff," CFP Board of Managers chairman Mark Keenum, president at Mississippi State, said, according to Dodd. "The Pac-12 Conference has asked to wait a couple of weeks."

The 2024 season is set to kick off on Aug. 24 with a four-game Week 0 slate.