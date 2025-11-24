Conference commissioners are expecting to receive an extended deadline as they contemplate whether to expand the College Football Playoff in 2026 and beyond, a person familiar with the discussions tells CBS Sports.

ESPN agreed to extend the deadline to Jan. 23, the Friday after the national championship, a source told CBS Sports The CFP's 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletics director have been in a stalemate regarding the format of the CFP, which could expand from 12 teams to as many as 24 in the near future.

The crux of the issue is that the Big Ten and SEC are "miles apart" on future formats, according to one source. The Big Ten seeks multiple automatic qualifiers for its conference, while the SEC prefers more at-large spots, which would historically favor the SEC. The CFP's decision-making power is weighted in favor of the Big Ten and SEC, and both must agree on a format to move forward.

There is growing confidence that the playoff will remain at 12 teams during the 2026-27 season, sources said, though an extended deadline allows more time to digest data and selection trends in the second year of the 12-team format, which could spark renewed discussions around 16- and 24-team brackets. Selection Sunday this season is set for Dec. 7, six days after the initial deadline.

The CFP's management committee is scheduled to meet virtually Dec. 2. The CFP's annual wrap-up meeting for the season is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Miami, the site of the national championship game on Jan. 19. It's believed the new deadline could extend beyond that meeting.

The Big Ten has supported a new 24-team format with multiple automatic qualifiers since August, but its proposal has received pushback as a viable plan in the 11th hour of discussions. Another proposal that would reward four autobids to each of the four power conferences has garnered interest in the ACC and Big 12, but there have been few formal discussions as the conferences' leadership focuses on implementation of revenue sharing and the launch of the College Sports Commission, the new governing arm overseeing terms of the recently-settled House v. NCAA lawsuit.

The SEC has leaned toward a 16-team field.

ESPN's new contract with the CFP spans from 2026-33 when executed.