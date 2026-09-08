The College Football Playoff has triggered a 30-day negotiating window with ESPN, it announced Tuesday. The decision is intended to clarify financial considerations as the group considers expansion to 24 teams and represents a significant first step.

The mandatory negotiating window allows ESPN exclusive rights to discuss firm terms with the College Football Playoff.

"The CFP has decided to move forward in its evaluation of potential Playoff expansion to 24 teams by beginning a media rights discussion with ESPN," the CFP said in a statement. "This does not represent a decision or commitment to expand, but rather an opportunity to engage with ESPN and gather additional information to help determine a path forward. The CFP will provide additional updates when appropriate."

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The playoff has a formal deadline of Dec. 1 to decide whether to expand for the 2027 season. If no agreement is made, the CFP field will remain at 12 teams for the 2027 season. The 30-day window being triggered will allow time for ESPN to present its offer and, potentially, for the playoff to go to market and field offers from other companies.

The Big Ten has continued to push for a 24-game College Football Playoff field, while the SEC remains consistent at 16. Sankey claimed that models suggested his league would receive only marginal benefit from the expansion. The ACC and Big 12 also both united behind a 24-game playoff field.

In a memo obtained by Yahoo Sports, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey laid out the terms he would demand if the league were to support a 24-game postseason. Among them is a guarantee of 10 games against power conference teams or Notre Dame. The Big Ten is the only conference that does not mandate a nonconference game against a power conference.

While an expanded field is expected to generate more revenue, scheduling remains one of the biggest factors. A 24-team playoff would likely end conference championship games, which remain a significant moneymaker for conferences.