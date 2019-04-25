College Football Playoff expansion not on the table during spring meetings

If you're hoping to see the College Football Playoff expand beyond four teams, you're going to have to wait a little longer. The organization is holding its annual meetings this week in Irving, Texas, and ESPN reports that expansion and potentially changing the way the four teams are currently selected has not been discussed.

"The four-team college football playoff has achieved exactly what it was stated up front," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "I have not heard a variance from the principals. I think the board of managers, the presidents, were very clear in where we are."

This echoes what CFP executive director Bill Hancock has been saying since the inception of the CFP in 2014.

"There is no talk about expansion among the university presidents and the conference commissioners who sit on our boards, he said at SEC Media Days in July 2018. "The CFP works. It works well. Four teams keeps the focus on this wonderful regular season, the most meaningful and compelling in all of sports; four lets us keep the bowl experience for thousands of student-athletes; four keeps college football within the framework of higher education."

The 2019 season will mark the sixth year of the current four-team College Football Playoff structure, which is locked in through 2025. The ACC and SEC have placed at least one team in the CFP in all five years of its existence. The Pac-12 has missed the meaningful postseason three times, including the last two years. The Big 12 is the only Power Five conference to not send one participant to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

While potential expansion wasn't discussed, there was some discussion on how the four teams in the current system are selected. There is currently a 13-person selection committee that meets during the final month-plus of the season to create a Top 25, with the final four teams being announced the day after conference championship games in early December.

"The discussion was really about how the selection committee was using that protocol, and if it was consistent with what was intended when the protocols were put together, and if there needed to be any clarification there," ACC commissioner John Swofford said, according to ESPN. "It was a good, healthy discussion, but it didn't require any real significant change in the protocol. There's always some room for individual interpretation of the committee members as to how the protocols are used. It's the same with the NCAA basketball committee. I think we all understand that and accept it as part of the process."

So for now, expect everything to be status quo down the stretch in the 2019 college football season and beyond.