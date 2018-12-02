College Football Playoff expert picks: Is there really a Oklahoma vs. Ohio State debate?
Will the Sooners or Buckeyes slide into the CFP Rankings at No. 4? Our experts break it all down
OK, College Football Playoff Selection Committee, it's decision time. It's now seemingly a pick 'em between Oklahoma and Ohio State for the fourth spot in the CFP. Complicating matters: Both teams did what they had to do in terms of last impressions.
Oklahoma got revenge on its biggest rival, beating Texas, 39-27. Ohio State knocked off an outclassed Northwestern, 45-24. Both opponents were ranked. Both winners covered.
Now, what do you do, committee?
It's fairly easy to slot the top three -- Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. The choice is now between the only remaining one-loss teams in the country. Their resumes …
Oklahoma is 12-1 and winners of seven in a row. The Sooners are 2-1 against ranked teams. Their only loss was by three at the gun to Texas on Oct. 6. OU's strength of schedule is 71st, and they have a 4-1 mark against teams with a winning record. We all know about the Sooners' offense: No. 1 in scoring, the highest-scoring offense nationally in five years. If it makes the field, OU's defense would be the worst (111th nationally) to play for a championship (since 1998 in the BCS era).
Ohio State is 12-1 and winners of five in a row after a significant black mark on its record -- that 29-point loss to Purdue on Oct. 20. The Buckeyes are 4-0 against ranked teams. OSU's strength of schedule is 49th, and they have a 4-0 mark against teams with a winning record. It finished in a flourish, at least offensively. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw 17 touchdowns in the final four games. In that sense, we at least know who the Buckeyes are as a team. That is, a lot like the Sooners.
Now the politics: If Ohio State doesn't make it, the Big Ten champion would be left out of the CFP for the second consecutive year. If Oklahoma makes it, the committee would have to consider a team heavily tilted toward offense. But what's the difference between last year and this year? The 2017 Oklahoma team was worthy but blew a 17-point first-half lead to Georgia in the Rose Bowl semifinal.
A late case was made for Georgia, 11-2, pretty much by Georgia. But the committee would have to swallow hard to include the Bulldogs. First, it would be placing two SEC teams in the bracket for the second consecutive year. The Dawgs would be the first two-loss team ever in the CFP. Sure, they were 4-2 against ranked teams. Their schedule strength prior to Saturday was No. 33.
Ohio State and Oklahoma have the edge by winning their conferences. "Championships won" are among those bullet points in the protocol considered by the committee. Georgia blew a two-touchdown lead in the second half in the SEC title game.
At the end of the day, this is the question: What teams make the playoff most credible? The committee is about tell us.
Here's how our College Football Playoff and bowls expert Jerry Palm has the top four projected. Palm has gone 16-for-16 predicting every CFP team in its correct slot through three years of the playoff.
College Football Playoff projection
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time / TV
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 7
National Championship
8 p.m.
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 29
Cotton Bowl
4/8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Oklahoma
Dec. 29
Orange Bowl
4/8 p.m.
|Semifinal
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Notre Dame
College Football Playoff expert picks
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Sooners at four
Projecting the new AP Top 25 college football rankings after the end of conference championship...
-
No. 2 Clemson cruises past Pitt
Clemson won the ACC title and is likely headed to the College Football Playoff for the fourth...
-
Ohio State beats NW to win Big Ten
Urban Meyer's Buckeyes did what they needed to on Saturday night, but will it be enough come...
-
Hurts earns ultimate redemption in win
Jalen Hurts lost his job, gained more of his teammates' respect and repaid them with a heroic...
-
The anatomy of Georgia's collapse
The Bulldogs fell 35-28 to the Crimson Tide in the rematch of last season's national title...
-
Georgia has no argument for the CFP
The Bulldogs lost to the two best teams on their schedule, blowing one game and getting blown...