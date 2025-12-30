The College Football Playoff quarterfinals feature four marquee matchups staged at four of the sport's most iconic bowl games, with semifinal spots on the line. Four teams that earned first-round byes will make their CFP debuts, each hoping to reverse a trend that emerged last season.

All four teams that received byes in the inaugural 12-team playoff lost in the quarterfinals, fueling the notion that rest may be overrated in college football's still-new postseason format. That dynamic could shift this year after a tweak to the seeding formula awarded byes to the four highest-ranked teams rather than the four highest-ranked conference champions.

Wednesday night opens the quarterfinals with No. 2 Ohio State facing No. 10 Miami in the Cotton Bowl, as the reigning national champion Buckeyes begin their CFP run as 9.5-point favorites. Thursday brings a tripleheader, starting with No. 4 Texas Tech against No. 5 Oregon in the Orange Bowl. Among the four teams with byes, the Red Raiders are the lone underdog, with Oregon entering as a slight favorite.

The Rose Bowl will feature No. 1 Indiana against No. 9 Alabama, as the Hoosiers look to remain college football's lone unbeaten team. The quarterfinals conclude in the Sugar Bowl, where No. 3 Georgia meets No. 6 Ole Miss in a rematch of the Bulldogs' 43-35 regular-season win over the Rebels.

Here are the CBS Sports expert picks for those matchups.

Ohio State vs. Miami

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The Hurricanes have talent all over the field and may even hold a slight advantage in the trenches, but Ohio State is simply stacked. The firepower of the Buckeyes offense has barely been put on full display yet as Ohio State cruised through most of its 2025 schedule. While Miami could cause some complications with its pass rush, the Buckeyes will make enough plays to put this game away. Pick: Ohio State -9.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Thursday at noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): This game sets up to be a chess match throughout the afternoon, with both Oregon and Texas Tech looking to set up and eventually execute explosive plays against elite defenses. It's a chess match that will be fascinating to watch play out and likely set up a close game deep into the second half. It's just at some point we're going to need a quarterback to make a game-saving or game-winning play and right now I'd rather side with Dante Moore in that discussion. He's made some huge throws late in games this season and I like his odds more to be able and do so again. Pick: Oregon -2.5 -- Chip Patterson

Alabama vs. Indiana

Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The total for this one feels a little low. I'm not expecting a shootout, but I do believe both offenses are capable of moving the ball against these opposing defenses. Oklahoma probably should've scored more than it did against Alabama in the first round, and while Indiana's defense has been exceptional, it has been prone to allowing explosive passes this season, which is an area Alabama thrives. Won't be a shootout, but it won't be a rock fight, either. Pick: Over 48.5 -- Tom Fornelli



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Indiana -7 Alabama Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana SU Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana

Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Since giving up 35 points against Ole Miss in a 43-35 home victory over the Rebels on Oct. 18, Georgia has grown into one of college football's premier defensive outfits. The Bulldogs' last four opponents have averaged a paltry 7.25 points per game as coordinator Glenn Schumann's unit has developed the teeth needed to make UGA a legitimate national championship contender. It's hard to imagine Ole Miss playing as perfectly offensively as it did through the first three quarters of the first meeting. Look for Georgia's defense to come up with enough key stops to help Georgia pull away and reach the semifinals. Pick: Georgia -6.5 -- David Cobb

Who will win and cover in each college football bowl and playoff game? SportsLine's computer model just simulated each matchup 10,000 times and has revealed its picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all its college football picks.