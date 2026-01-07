Just four teams remain in the College Football Playoff, with three games left before a national champion is crowned Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Semifinal action begins Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Eastern when No. 6 seed Ole Miss faces No. 10 seed Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

The winner will advance to face the winner of Friday night's Peach Bowl semifinal between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon. That all-Big Ten matchup guarantees the conference a spot in the CFP National Championship Game.

If a Big Ten team wins the title -- whether Indiana or Oregon -- it would mark the third straight season a different program from the league has been crowned national champion. A Miami title would give the ACC its first championship since Clemson in 2018. Ole Miss would become the SEC's fourth different champion since 2019, joining LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

With the season nearing its end, our experts have made their picks for the semifinal matchups. Here's how we see the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl playing out.

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): If Miami struggles to affect Trinidad Chambliss in the pocket, the Rebels win. If the Rebels can't protect their quarterback against defensive ends Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, the Hurricanes win. Chambliss has escaped pressure most of the season, but so had Texas A&M's Marcel Reed before Miami sacked him seven times in the first round. Ole Miss' defense is solid but not elite, which should allow the Hurricanes to score at least three touchdowns with a multitude of stars who have been kept at bay against two elite defenses in the CFP. Ole Miss has scored 30-plus in eight straight games. Pick: Over 51.5 -- Brandon Marcello

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 5 Oregon

Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Even with the above caveat about it being hard to beat a team twice, I have to stick with Indiana in this game. It's going to be difficult, and I would expect the margin to be closer than the first time around, but Indiana just does so many things so well. I completely trust Curt Cignetti and his coaching staff, I believe in Fernando Mendoza to deliver in the big moments and, ultimately, I think Indiana's defense will give Oregon quarterback Dante Moore problems again. Pick: Indiana -3.5 -- John Talty



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Indiana -4 Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Oregon Indiana Indiana Indiana Oregon SU Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Oregon

